ARTICLE
2 June 2025

Intangible Asset Valuation - Valuing Customer Relationships

Nexdigm USA

Contributor

Nexdigm USA logo
Nexdigm provides integrated, digitally driven solutions encompassing Business and Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.
Explore Firm Details
Intangible asset valuation is a complex process. Though these assets do not have any physical substance, they are at the heart of any business's success.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Nexdigm USA
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Intangible asset valuation is a complex process. Though these assets do not have any physical substance, they are at the heart of any business's success. Some examples of intangible assets are Trademark, Brand Name, Software, Technology, Customer Relationships, and Goodwill.

In this article, we focus on valuing customer-related intangible assets, which arise out of an ongoing and ever-evolving relationship between an entity and its customer. This relationship may be formal (contractual) or informal or merely based on an entity possessing relevant information about its customer.

There are several evaluation approaches such as Income Approach, Market Approach, Cost Approach, etc. which help in determining the value of intangible assets. However, identifying the right approach may be perplexing.

Our article provides an in-depth understanding of the valuation approaches that can be used to value customer-related intangible assets as well as the most appropriate situation to use each one.

Download PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nexdigm USA
Nexdigm USA
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More