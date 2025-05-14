The Impact Of Executive Orders, Policy Shifts, And Global Uncertainty On Business

In many ways, 2025 is shaping up to be synonymous with change, as businesses across industries navigate a rapidly shifting landscape. These aren't just minor updates—they reflect meaningful changes in regulatory priorities, prompting thoughtful adjustments across legal, operational, and financial strategies.

A Strategic Moment for Business Leadership

For business leaders and in-house legal teams, this environment presents both challenges and opportunities. The ability to stay ahead is becoming a key differentiator—enabling organizations to adapt with agility, reduce risk, and sustain strategic momentum, particularly in areas where regulatory shifts are creating disproportionate complexity.

Here are five areas where the challenge is most significant:

1. AI & Data Privacy Regulations

Governments worldwide are racing to regulate AI, with new rules on transparency, accountability, and bias detection. The challenge? Ensuring compliance without stifling innovation. In the meantime, companies are expected to navigate complex and varying global requirements. A perfect example are the conflicting standards for AI governance arising out of the EU AI Act, the U.S. Executive Order on AI, and China's algorithmic regulations. Staying ahead requires an understanding of the law, as well as the acumen to design compliance frameworks that align operationally and balance risk and opportunity.

2. Cybersecurity & Compliance Pressures

With cyber threats on the rise, new regulations are tightening reporting timelines for breaches and increasing liability for noncompliance. Business leaders face mounting pressures to strengthen their defenses, implement robust risk frameworks, and prepare for more regulatory scrutiny. This includes re-evaluating incident response protocols to comply with new regulations, such as the SEC's cybersecurity disclosure rules, the EU's NIS2 directive, and updated FTC requirements; conducting regular cybersecurity audits; and implementing cross-border data protection measures to align with local and international data protection laws.

3. Tariffs & Trade Policy Shifts

Shifting geopolitical tensions, new trade restrictions, and evolving tariff policies continue to exert pressure by disrupting supply chains. Companies reliant on global sourcing are reassessing supplier contracts, identifying alternative suppliers, and developing risk mitigation strategies to minimize dependencies on volatile markets and avoid cost spikes and delays. For many, this means reviewing and renegotiating contract terms and investing in tools to help forecast and manage supply fluctuations.

4. Labor & Immigration Regulations

New policies and executive orders—ranging from worker classification rules, DEI mandates, and new requirements for foreign nationals—are rewriting the rules of engagement. Employers must ensure compliance (state, federal, and often, international) while managing workforce planning, talent acquisition and retention, and operational efficiency. For HR and legal teams, this work includes keeping policies and handbooks updated, educating leadership on changing laws, and exploring innovative workforce models that meet both compliance and business needs.

5. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Mandates

Regulators are stepping up ESG disclosure requirements—from climate risk disclosure to ethical supply chains and fair trade practices. These policies are forcing companies to up their game by embedding ESG principles into their operations in a way that mitigates risk without hindering financial performance, including enhanced transparency in corporate governance, executive compensation structures, and impact reporting.

Helping Businesses Stay Ready—Not Reactive

Compliance is no longer the end game—it's about making smart, strategic moves that keep the business agile to meet the demands of an evolving regulatory landscape.

This is where our team at OGC comes in. As former GCs and senior legal executives, we have firsthand experience navigating moments like this—balancing risk mitigation with business priorities, streamlining processes for operational agility, optimizing resources to meet today's challenges, and even turning regulatory challenges into opportunities for innovation, resilience, and long-term success.

We regularly work with legal and business leaders to:

Develop Right-Sized Risk Strategies: Tailoring compliance and risk frameworks that align with business goals.

Provide Strategic Guidance: Helping teams make informed decisions in response to regulatory changes.

Optimize Resources & Processes: Streamlining legal and operational functions to enhance efficiency.

Ensure Agility & Resilience: Preparing businesses to pivot effectively in an evolving landscape.

In today's climate, many businesses are finding themselves at a crossroads—either keeping afloat or staying ahead. At OGC, we partner with GCs and business leaders across industries, helping them navigate change and minimize risk while steering the company toward success.

