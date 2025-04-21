ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Ten Minute Interview: Bridging M&A Valuation Gaps With Earnouts And Rollovers (Video)

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Arthur Vorbrodt, senior counsel and member...
Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Arthur Vorbrodt, senior counsel and member of Foley's Transactions group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss bridging M&A valuation gaps with earnouts and rollovers. During this session, Arthur explained the pros and cons of utilizing rollover equity, earnout payments, and/or a combination thereof, and discussed how a family office may utilize these contingent consideration mechanics, as tools to bridge M&A transaction valuation gaps with sellers.

