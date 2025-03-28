Corporate Transparency Act Shakeup: Domestic Companies Off The Hook, Foreign Entities Still Reporting

In a significant change to the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA"), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") has announced that U.S.-based companies are no longer required to report beneficial ownership information ("BOI").

This interim final rule, released on March 21, 2025, means that only foreign entities registered to do business in the United States will still need to meet the CTA's reporting requirements.

Originally enacted to increase corporate transparency and fight financial crime, the CTA previously required both domestic and foreign companies to disclose their beneficial owners to FinCEN. However, domestic entities are no longer obligated to file BOI reports under the new rule. Instead, the focus has shifted to foreign companies doing business within the United States.

New Reporting Deadlines for Foreign Entities

For those foreign entities that still fall under the reporting requirements, FinCEN has outlined new deadlines based on the publication of the interim final rule. These deadlines are as follows:

Foreign entities registered before March 21, 2025: Must file their BOI reports within 30 calendar days from that date.

Must file their BOI reports within 30 calendar days from that date. Foreign entities registering on or after March 21, 2025: Must file within 30 calendar days of receiving notice of their effective registration.

This update comes shortly after FinCEN's February 27 announcement, in which the agency stated that it would not impose fines or penalties for failures to file or update BOI reports by the previous deadlines as it awaited the release of this interim final rule. It also aligns with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's decision to suspend enforcement of the CTA.

What Qualifies as a Foreign Entity?

With reporting now limited to foreign entities, it's essential to understand which businesses fall under this classification. According to FinCEN, foreign reporting companies are defined as entities—including corporations and limited liability companies—that are formed under the law of a foreign country and have registered to do business in the United States by filing a document with a secretary of state or any similar office. These entities are the only ones still subject to BOI reporting requirements under the revised rule.

Public Comment and Next Steps

As FinCEN continues to refine the regulation, the agency is actively seeking public feedback on the interim rule before finalizing it later this year. Companies impacted by the change are encouraged to participate in the comment process to ensure their perspectives are considered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.