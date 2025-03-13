ARTICLE
13 March 2025

Corporate Transparency Act Enforcement Suspended Once Again!

On March 2, 2025, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it would not enforce any penalties or fines associated with the Beneficial Ownership Information ("BOI") reporting rule, a key requirement under.
Adam Beaudoin and Matthew A. Jones

On March 2, 2025, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it would not enforce any penalties or fines associated with the Beneficial Ownership Information ("BOI") reporting rule, a key requirement under the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA").

In a press release, Treasury officials confirmed they would not impose fines on U.S. citizens or domestic reporting companies, effectively pausing the reporting obligations for the time being.

Relief for Domestic Businesses

Under the original CTA guidelines, most companies with fewer than 20 full-time employees and less than $5 million in annual revenue—as well as community associations—would have been required to file their BOI reports with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

After weeks of legal back-and-forth, with temporary injunctions followed by stays of those injunctions, a U.S. District Court ultimately stayed the nationwide injunction, extending the compliance deadline to March 21, 2025. Now, with the Treasury's latest move, domestic businesses are temporarily off the hook from meeting the CTA's reporting requirements, offering much-needed breathing room for companies struggling with compliance.

A Shift in Focus: Foreign Companies Under Scrutiny

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the Treasury's announcement is a shift in enforcement priorities. Moving forward, the agency plans to limit BOI reporting obligations to foreign reporting companies, signaling a departure from the previous broad enforcement approach. Treasury officials said they intend to issue new regulations to formally adjust the CTA's scope, concentrating efforts on international entities rather than U.S.-based businesses.

While the full implications of this change remain to be seen, the decision is expected to ease compliance concerns for American companies. Meanwhile, foreign businesses should prepare for heightened scrutiny as the Treasury reshapes its corporate transparency policies.

