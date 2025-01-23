Come Monday, Will It Be Alright? How Companies May Be Impacted By Immigration Priorities Under The New Trump Administration

With the inauguration of President-elect Trump on a cold Monday morning next week, there are several things that companies and their staff may want to keep in mind in preparing for possible Executive Orders and policy changes.

1. Continuity of Business Operations

Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration on Day 1. This includes an aggressive push for mass deportations.

At first glance, companies may think this will not affect business since many companies use E-Verify and do not hire undocumented workers. If that's the case, then the business may have less to worry about—but do not presume this is a worry-free zone. There are questions to ponder:

Does the company utilize the services of contractors? If so, how are the hiring practices of the contracting company? If that company was raided, could that upset the continuity of your business operations?

When did the company enroll in E-Verify? Employers who use E-Verify must begin using E-Verify for all new hires on the date the company signs the memorandum of understanding. If the company could have undocumented workers that were more easily hired prior to the use of E-Verify, and if those employees were picked up or deported, what would happen to the continuity of business operations?

2. Employee Travel – Tax and Monetary Implications

For companies in existence during the first Trump administration, you may remember that travel bans were quickly imposed by Executive Order. Although this point could also fall under the guide of business continuity, it created another unanticipated issue for companies related to taxation and costs.

One can expect based on what we learned during the first administration, any employee who is outside the U.S. and is not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident (green card holder) at the time any potential travel ban is enacted may not be able to return to the U.S. in short order.

If an employee is stuck outside the U.S., will they be in a jurisdiction where they have work authorization?

If yes, are they going to be outside the U.S. for so long that their working remotely from another country would create tax implications for the company?

If no, is the company going to sponsor that employee for work authorization where they are or cover the cost of the employee to setup shop where they are? Is there any risk in doing so?

If there are exceptions to a travel ban, and your company employs foreign workers, will the company financially support efforts to provide immigration advice to the workers on how to fall under an exception and how to make that argument?

3. Specialty Occupation Workers, Intracompany Transferees, and More

For companies that sponsor foreign nationals in various visa categories such as H-1B, L-1, TN, O-1 or others, the company may need to plan for additional resources to support such employees. Questions to ask may include:

Will the government take longer to make decisions on cases? If government processing times slow down, has the company sought to initiate cases or extensions early enough to ensure the employee and the business are protected? Should cases be initiated earlier?

Will employees who travel be subject to extreme vetting at consular appointments? This question goes to whether companies employ counsel or anyone who will prep employees for their visa interviews and whether additional support is needed in that regard. If someone is denied a visa, this rolls back up to the above point. Can the employee work remotely from a different country? What cost, tax, or other implications are there if they are unable to return to work as planned?

Will companies sponsor employees for green cards as soon as possible? With nervousness about travel bans, possible changes in how things are adjudicated or how quickly they are adjudicated, employees may seek to have the employer start the green card process as quickly as possible. Does the company have a green card policy regarding when they will be initiated? Should that be revised? Is the company prepared to pay the costs related to a possible increased number of green card requests?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.