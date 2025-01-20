Dealmaker's Digest: A Top 10 Bulletin - January 2025

In Dealmaker's Digest, read the top 10 latest developments in global transactions. We offer insights into M&A activity across industries and borders. To receive our M&A thought leadership, please join our mailing list.
Key Takeaways
- Annual global M&A activity in 2024 rebounded significantly from 2023's sluggish deal landscape. Aggregate value of transactions ($100m+) increased 14% across all buyer types, with sponsor-led deals jumping 36% year-over-year.
- Crossborder transactions played a key role for dealmakers in 2024. Inbound U.S. transactions, totaling nearly $350B, jumped 21% from 2023, while outbound U.S. activity rose 18% (surpassing $430B for the year).
- More mega-deals were struck in 2024 compared with 2023; more than 25 U.S. transactions exceeded $10B in value, a 23% increase.
Global M&A Activity Update
1. Deal Value Trends
Aggregate global monthly deal value1 decreased moderately in December, down about $20 billion (6%) from November. Total monthly deal value decreased 15% year-over-year.
Transactions involving strategic buyers in December also declined in value (7%) from November. Strategic deal value in December dropped 25% year-over-year.
Financial, or sponsor, buyer transactions in December held steady, decreasing only 4% from November, rounding out a comparably steady Q4 for sponsor acquisitions. Sponsor buyer deal value increased 7% year-over-year.
2. Deal Count Trends
Global deal count held steady from November to December, ticking up 4%, and rounded out the most active quarter by count for the year. Monthly deal count increased 16% year-over-year.
Strategic buyer deal count in December increased moderately, up 6% from November and 11% year-over-year.
Sponsor buyer deal count in December remained steady month-over-month, decreasing just 1% from November. However, sponsor deal count rose dramatically (28%) year-over-year.
3. Annual Global M&A Activity (Transactions $100M+)
- M&A activity increased in 2024 by nearly all metrics as dealmakers seized opportunities amid more favorable transacting conditions, including consecutive interest rate cuts and tampered inflation.
- Aggregate value of transactions $100m+ increased significantly in 2024 compared with 2023, up 14% across all buyer types. Aggregate value of sponsor buyer deals led the increase with a 36% jump, while strategic acquisitions held steady, up just 4%.
- The number of transactions valued at $100 million or greater increased 6% globally in 2024 vs 2023. Sponsor acquisitions jumped 24% by count, while acquisitions by strategic buyers held steady (declining a marginal 3%).
- The uptick in 2024 M&A activity was a noticeable rebound following consecutive declines in dealmaking since 2021's $6.4 trillion record.
4. Annual U.S. Crossborder Activity
- Inbound U.S. activity in 2024 jumped 21% by deal value from 2023 and held steady by deal count (declining just 3%). The value of U.S. companies acquired by non-U.S. buyers in 2024 totaled nearly $350 billion.
- Outbound activity in 2024 jumped 18% by deal value from 2023 and remained stable by deal count, declining just 3%. The value of non-U.S. companies acquired by U.S. buyers in 2024 totaled over $430 billion.
- Canada-based acquirers drove the most inbound transactions in 2024 (287), followed closely by the UK (278). Japan-based buyers took third at 147 transactions.
- U.S. acquirers most frequently looked to targets in the UK during 2024 (572), with Canada (382) and Germany (198) rounding out the top three ex-U.S. target countries.
Active M&A Industries (U.S. Targets)
5. By Deal Count
- The software industry once again topped the list of U.S. M&A activity by deal count in December, continuing its streak as the leading industry by volume and rounding out a full year at number one.
- Services industries also remained active, with financial services and other professional services again rounding out the top three sectors in December by deal count.
6. By Deal Value
- Financial services was the leading U.S. industry by deal value in December, with two of the five largest deals of the month, together totaling more than $25 billion in deal value.
- Media was the second most active by deal value in December, bolstered by Omnicom's blockbuster acquisition of Interpublic. Software targets were the third most active, at just over $15 billion in deal value.
December Blockbuster Deals
7. Largest U.S. Media Deal
Omnicom Group has agreed to acquire The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $13.75 billion.
8. Largest U.S. Asset Management Deal
BlackRock, Inc. has agreed to acquire HPS Investment Partners, LLC in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $12 billion.
9. Selected Annual Highlights
More than 35 transactions exceeding $10 billion were announced globally during the year, demonstrative of the comparably favorable market conditions following tempered activity in 2023. Transformative deals were struck in a variety of sectors, including those highlighted below.
|Industry
|Target
|Buyer
|Deal Value
|Consumer Goods
|Kellanova
|Mars, Incorporated
|$36 B
|Financial Services
|Discover Financial Services
|Capital One Financial Corporation
|$35 B
|Software
|ANSYS, Inc.
|Synopsys, Inc.
|$34 B
|Media
|Paramount Global
|Skydance Media and RedBird Capital Partners
|$28 B
|Energy
|Endeavor Energy
Resources, L.P.
|Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|$28 B
|Pharma
|Catalent, Inc.
|Novo Holdings A/S
|$16 B
10 .2024 M&A Activity Recap
A snapshot of 2024 metrics, and how they stack up against 2023.
|2024
|2023
|Δ%
|Global Deal Value
|$3.91 T
|$3.49 T
|🡅 12%
|Global Deal Count
|43,101
|42,546
|🡅 1%
|U.S. Deal Value
|$1.77 T
|$1.58 T
|🡅 12%
|U.S. Deal Count
|11,412
|11,695
|🡇 2%
|# of $10B+ Deals (U.S.)
|27
|22
|🡅 23%
Footnotes
