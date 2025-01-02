Corporate Transparency Act Redux

Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA")
- Enacted by Congress in 2021
-
- Part of 2021 National Defense Authorization Act
- Went into effect 1/1/2024
- Overseen by FinCEN
Compliance and Enforcement
- FinCEN expected about 32 million reports in 2024
-
- Reports filed (as of Nov. 2024): 5 million
- Enforcement?
-
- Criminal and civil penalties
Filing Logistics
- Two ways to file:
-
- Downloadable/fillable PDF
-
- Savable, can use for future updated reports
- Web form
- Can't save work
- Third-party service providers
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.