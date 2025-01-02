ARTICLE
2 January 2025

Corporate Transparency Act Redux

CR
Carruthers & Roth

Contributor

Carruthers & Roth logo
We are in the solution business. For more than 85 years, Carruthers & Roth has provided trusted legal representation, counsel and planning services to individuals, entrepreneurs, local businesses, and regional and national corporations. Our clients benefit from our experience in a wide range of practice areas, including banking and finance, commercial real estate, litigation and matters involving businesses, taxes, estate planning and estate administration.
Explore Firm Details
Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA")
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Brandon K. Jones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA")

  • Enacted by Congress in 2021
    • Part of 2021 National Defense Authorization Act
  • Went into effect 1/1/2024
  • Overseen by FinCEN

Compliance and Enforcement

  • FinCEN expected about 32 million reports in 2024
    • Reports filed (as of Nov. 2024): 5 million
  • Enforcement?
    • Criminal and civil penalties

Filing Logistics

  • Two ways to file:
    • Downloadable/fillable PDF
      • Savable, can use for future updated reports
    • Web form
    • Can't save work
  • Third-party service providers

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brandon K. Jones
Brandon K. Jones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More