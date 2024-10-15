The Clock Is Ticking: Are You Prepared For The Corporate Transparency Act Filing Deadline? (Video)

As stated in our latest advisory, the regulations adopted by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) under the Corporate Transparency Act require most companies that were formed or registered to do business in the United States before January 1, 2024 to file an initial beneficial ownership information report with FinCEN by January 1, 2025, unless they are exempt.



Watch the recording below for a refresher course about your potential obligations under the Corporate Transparency Act, key provisions, timelines, and penalties for non-compliance. The Buchanan team provides an update regarding recent court challenges to the CTA. Gain valuable guidance on what actions you should be taking now to comply.

