Last week, Proskauer co-hosted a Nonprofit Board and Volunteer Showcase in its New York Office, an event featuring nonprofit organizations who were looking to engage new volunteers, board members and mentors. The night's organizations serve students in low-income communities and have a shared goal to help transform young people's lives through the afterschool experience. There are over 1,000 nonprofit organizations that provide sports, mentoring, tutoring, arts, college preparation, internship opportunities and more to our public school students in New York City, the largest public school system in the country, through afterschool programs.

Attendees to the Showcase learned about the important work of these organizations and their afterschool programs, which provide enrichment opportunities while underscoring the significance of having caring adults in a child's life. This year's showcase featured the organizations listed here.

"Nonprofit board service provides learning and leadership opportunities that are transferrable to one's work and personal lives. It provides the opportunity to contribute to a field or to help address issues confronting a city or community and enables one to make a real difference. Many of the organizations featured at past showcase events have increased their skill-based volunteering and boards through this meaningful, networking event," said Wendy Dessy, Proskauer's Director of CSR. Proskauer was proud to host this year's event alongside The Tamer Institute for Social Enterprise and Climate Change at Columbia Business School, Partnership for Afterschool Education, The Pinkerton Foundation, and The Memo I Never Got (MING).

Proskauer Hosts Nonprofit Board and Volunteer Showcase

