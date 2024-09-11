The Market Access Services M&a Market

Market Access is becoming more complex, prompting more pharmaceutical companies to outsource commercialisation services to specialised providers.

Key factors driving this trend include:

Increasing number of complex, niche, and specialised therapies for smaller patient groups

Limited public budgets leading to greater competition for fewer resources

AI integration throughout the drug commercialization process

Pricing pressures and a global move towards value-based pricing

Growing number of independent launches by small biopharma companies lacking in-house resources

Rising demand for outsourced pharma services across the value chain

Combined with a new government that has promised funding stability for continued R&D and a commitment to strengthening underlying infrastructure, sector optimism has increased and the demand for M&A within Market Access services grows ever stronger.

10 September 2024

