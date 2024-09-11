The Market Access Services M&a Market

Market Access is becoming more complex, prompting more pharmaceutical companies to outsource commercialisation services to specialised providers.
Key factors driving this trend include:
- Increasing number of complex, niche, and specialised therapies for smaller patient groups
- Limited public budgets leading to greater competition for fewer resources
- AI integration throughout the drug commercialization process
- Pricing pressures and a global move towards value-based pricing
- Growing number of independent launches by small biopharma companies lacking in-house resources
- Rising demand for outsourced pharma services across the value chain
Combined with a new government that has promised funding stability for continued R&D and a commitment to strengthening underlying infrastructure, sector optimism has increased and the demand for M&A within Market Access services grows ever stronger.
