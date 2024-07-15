Navigating AI Regulation, Exits, And Boardroom Challenges (Podcast)

Natasha Allen (Partner, Silicon Valley) joins Evan Epsteins's Boardroom Governance podcast to explore the risks and opportunities of AI, focusing on its regulatory landscape.

The conversation also covers the state of startups and venture capital in Silicon Valley, including IPO and M&A activity, and how antitrust and national security concerns have influenced dealmaking. Additionally, Evan and Natasha discuss the dynamics between private and public markets, the impact of geopolitics, diversity challenges, and the increasing politicization of ESG and DEI in the boardroom.

