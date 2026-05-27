The Quince Lawsuit Is The Latest Warning Shot In The Music Industry’s Social Media Enforcement Campaign

Major music rightsholders are aggressively pursuing copyright infringement claims against brands for using popular music in social media content, with a recent lawsuit against fashion...

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The explosion of short-form video marketing on TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and similar platforms has fundamentally altered how brands use music in advertising and has become central to brands’ marketing strategies. Over the last several years, record labels, music publishers, and other rightsholders have responded with increasingly aggressive enforcement efforts targeting the alleged unauthorized use of copyrighted music in social media content which, in many instances, arise out of platform-native functionality, trending audio ecosystems, and rapidly evolving social media practices that remain commercially and legally unsettled. What initially appeared as isolated disputes has evolved into a broader wave of litigation and pre-suit enforcement activity spanning industries including fashion, hospitality, sports, restaurants, fitness, retail, and consumer products.

At the same time, many of the legal and practical issues driving these disputes remain unsettled. Courts have only begun to address how traditional copyright principles apply to modern influencer ecosystems, platform-native content, “trending audio,” and rapidly evolving social media advertising practices. Although many disputes in this area resolve before a lawsuit is ever filed, the recently filed lawsuit against fashion retailer Quince offers a notable example of how music rightsholders are aggressively targeting brands for the alleged unauthorized use of music on social media, and also demonstrates how quickly exposure can grow when social media music claims are not efficiently contained or resolved at the pre-suit stage.

Universal Music Group, Concord Music, and several other affiliated labels and publishers recently filed a high-profile copyright infringement lawsuit in the Northern District of California against fashion retailer Quince, alleging widespread unauthorized use of their musical compositions and sound recordings in content posted on Quince’s TikTok and Instagram accounts. The complaint alleges that Quince used popular songs from major recording artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, and Olivia Dean in social media advertising and influencer campaigns without obtaining the necessary licenses. According to the plaintiffs, Quince incorporated copyrighted music into promotional videos posted both on Quince’s own social channels and through influencer pages promoting Quince products.

The lawsuit is not unique. The case follows several earlier lawsuits brought by major music companies involving alleged unauthorized music use on social media by consumer-facing brands, including Designer Shoe Warehouse, Crumbl, Chili’s, Marriott, and various professional sports teams. It also reflects a broader expansion of enforcement activity beyond traditional brand-owned content and into influencer ecosystems, creator partnerships, reposted content, and affiliated advertising campaigns.

The Allegations Against Quince

The lawsuit alleges not only direct copyright infringement for content posted on Quince’s social media channels, but also secondary liability for alleged unauthorized uses of the plaintiffs’ music by third-party influencers promoting Quince’s products on their own channels.

For direct infringement, the plaintiffs allege that Quince used copyrighted sound recordings and musical compositions from major recording artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Olivia Dean, Ariana Grande, and Maroon 5 in promotional videos posted to Quince’s social media accounts without proper authorization.

The music rightsholders’ legal theory is familiar: they take the position that brands cannot commercially exploit copyrighted music in advertising without permission, and that commercial social media uses of popular music require separate licenses beyond those available through platform functionality or consumer-facing music libraries.

The claim for secondary liability targets allegedly infringing posts created not by Quince, but by creators engaged by Quince to promote the company’s products. According to the complaint, Quince’s social media strategy relied heavily on influencer marketing campaigns and creator-driven advertising content. The plaintiffs allege that Quince worked with “hundreds” of influencers and creators per month to market products across TikTok and Instagram.

The complaint further alleges that Quince was not merely passively associated with those influencers, but instead exercised substantial involvement in the content creation process itself. Specifically, the plaintiffs allege that Quince participated in “creating, commissioning, reviewing, and selecting creative elements” for social media posts and exercised approval authority and oversight regarding influencer content and deliverables.

The complaint also focuses heavily on Quince’s alleged use of “trending audio” and commercially popular music in connection with promotional campaigns. According to the plaintiffs, Quince encouraged creators to use trending audio to maximize engagement and visibility while allegedly failing to obtain the necessary rights for commercial use.

The plaintiffs additionally allege that Quince continued posting content featuring copyrighted music after receiving notice of the alleged infringement more than a year prior, which they contend supports claims for willful infringement, entitling them to enhanced statutory damages.

Key Takeaways

The Bigger Picture: A Massive Industry-Wide Enforcement Push.The Quince lawsuit reflects a much broader shift in the music industry’s enforcement strategy that has developed over the last several years. Since around 2020, music rightsholders and enforcement vendors have become significantly more aggressive in pursuing claims arising from commercial social media activity. What initially appeared in isolated lawsuits against high-profile brands has increasingly become a broader enforcement campaign spanning fashion, hospitality, sports, fitness, retail, restaurants, consumer products, and entertainment companies. These disputes are no longer limited to traditional advertisements or television commercials. TikTok videos, Instagram Reels, influencer partnerships, reposted creator content, and other forms of social media marketing are now squarely within the enforcement landscape.

In support of this enforcement wave, music rightsholders and enforcement vendors have developed sophisticated systems for identifying large volumes of allegedly unauthorized uses of music across social media platforms. These systems can scrape and analyze posts on social media accounts at enormous scale, identifying hundreds or even thousands of allegedly infringing posts accumulated over many years of social media activity, sometimes even dating

back decades to the inception of the accounts (depending on the platform). In some instances, these systems may even be able to identify archived or cached content.

The result is that brands increasingly face sprawling portfolio-style claims that often aggregate years of social media activity into large-volume claims, untethered from any single campaign or discrete advertising initiative, that can create substantial settlement pressure regardless of the practical value of the underlying uses. And, critically, these investigations are no longer limited to a brand’s own social channels, as evidenced by the lawsuit filed against Quince.

Mass Enforcement, Minimal Guidance.Despite the increase in claims and demand letters, there has been limited actual adjudication of many of the core issues driving these disputes.

Among other things, courts have not yet meaningfully defined:

appropriate damages frameworks for large-scale social media music claims;

how willfulness should be analyzed in the context of platform-based music usage;

the significance of platform music libraries and commercial-use tools;

the extent to which brands may rely on platform functionality or terms of use;

how secondary liability principles apply in complex influencer ecosystems; or

how damages should be measured where posts are short-lived, geographically limited, or generate limited measurable revenue.

Nevertheless, rightsholders increasingly seek substantial settlements and statutory damages in an area where many of the governing legal standards remain largely undeveloped. As a result, the overwhelming majority of these disputes continue to resolve commercially before reaching substantive merits rulings.

Influencer-Related Theories Are Becoming Increasingly Important.One of the more notable aspects of the Quince complaint is the emphasis on influencer-created content and secondary liability theories. While many earlier social media music claims focused primarily on content posted directly to brands’ own accounts, music rightsholders are increasingly attempting to expand the scope of potential exposure by sweeping in content disseminated through influencer partnerships, reposted content, and affiliated advertising ecosystems.

In the Quince complaint, the plaintiffs do not merely allege that Quince itself posted infringing content to its own social media channels. Rather, the complaint attempts to tie Quince to allegedly infringing posts created by third-party influencers working with the company through theories of contributory and vicarious copyright infringement.

Those theories are significant because they potentially allow plaintiffs to pursue claims even where the brand itself did not directly upload or create the allegedly infringing post. Generally speaking, contributory copyright infringement focuses on whether a defendant knowingly induced, caused, or materially contributed to allegedly infringing conduct, while vicarious liability turns largely on whether the defendant had the right and ability to supervise the allegedly infringing activity and derived a direct financial benefit from it.

The Quince complaint appears carefully drafted to support those theories. Among other things, the plaintiffs emphasize allegations regarding Quince’s alleged creative involvement in influencer campaigns, including “creating, commissioning, reviewing, and selecting creative elements” for social media content, exercising approval authority over deliverables, coordinating campaigns with influencers, reposting creator content to Quince-owned channels, and allegedly encouraging the use of “trending audio” to maximize engagement and visibility.

At the same time, defendants facing these claims have increasingly meaningful defenses available to challenge expansive secondary liability theories—particularly after the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Cox Communications v. Sony Music Entertainment, which heightened the intent standard for contributory copyright infringement claims. In Cox, the Court emphasized that contributory liability requires more than mere generalized knowledge that infringement may be occurring on a platform or service. Rather, plaintiffs must show sufficiently culpable intent and meaningful participation in the alleged infringement itself to prevail on a contributory liability theory.

Although Cox arose in the context of Internet service provider liability, the decision provides defendants with meaningful ammunition against attempts to impose secondary liability based merely on generalized participation in modern digital advertising ecosystems. In reality, brands are often several steps removed from the actual selection, uploading, or use of music in individual posts. Therefore, Cox may provide music copyright defendants with an avenue to substantially limit rightsholders’ efforts to impose contributory liability based on attenuated relationships to allegedly infringing content.

While music rightsholders likely will continue to assert aggressive secondary liability theories in this area, there remains relatively limited substantive case law defining the precise contours of contributory and vicarious liability in modern social media advertising environments. The Quince lawsuit may, therefore, become an important early test case regarding how far courts are willing to extend those theories in the context of influencer-driven marketing campaigns.

Commercial Friction in the Social Media Licensing Landscape. One of the core tensions underlying these disputes is that there is still no clearly established or commercially standardized licensing market for the types of uses increasingly targeted in social media music enforcement campaigns—namely, short-form social media content making use of brief snippets of popular music, trending audio, or background clips incorporated into fast-moving digital marketing content.

Traditional music licensing frameworks were largely built around materially different forms of exploitation: television commercials, film and television synchronization, national advertising campaigns, and other highly produced commercial uses involving substantial production budgets and long-term media planning. The modern social media ecosystem operates very differently. Brands today frequently generate short-lived content designed to capitalize on rapidly changing trends, platform-native audio, creator collaborations, memes, and viral engagement cycles.

Importantly, many of these posts are not treated internally by brands as major advertising assets warranting substantial standalone music licensing expenditures. In practice, social media teams often are working with comparatively modest budgets, decentralized creator ecosystems, and high-volume posting strategies in which individual videos may have minimal production value, limited lifespan, and highly uncertain commercial impact.

That commercial reality creates a significant disconnect between the economics of modern social media marketing and the increasingly aggressive damages and settlement positions advanced in some of these enforcement campaigns. In many instances, the music at issue is not the centerpiece of a carefully produced advertising campaign, but rather a brief background clip incorporated into rapidly produced social content with limited lifespan and uncertain commercial value. Yet settlement demands are often framed by references to theories of damages that are untethered to any established market valuations for licensing brief viral music clips used incidentally in a short-form social media posts.

Although music rightsholders possess legitimate copyright interests in their works, many of the current disputes are occurring in an environment where the governing commercial norms, platform practices, and licensing structures remain underdeveloped and highly inconsistent. As a result, litigation often becomes less about the actual market value of the alleged use itself and more about the leverage created by statutory damages exposure, large-scale portfolio claims, and the sheer cost of defending modern copyright litigation.

A Cautionary Tale: These Cases Usually Resolve Quietly…Until They Don’t

Although lawsuits like the one filed against Quince receive substantial attention, the vast majority of social media music disputes are resolved before a complaint is ever filed through settlement negotiations and carefully considered business solutions.

From a defense perspective, these claims often turn less on abstract questions of law or liability, and more on practical issues such as:

the scope of the alleged use;

the number of posts at issue;

the posting dates of the alleged unauthorized uses;

the commercial reach and engagement of the posts at issue;

the value of the tracks or artists featured in the uses;

the extent of continued use after notice;

available documentation; and

the economic realities of litigating large-scale copyright disputes.

The Quince lawsuit is notable, in part, because it appears to reflect a situation where the parties were unable to reach a business resolution before litigation escalated. Attorneys experienced in this area typically have a sense of the appropriate pressure points in pre-suit negotiations, as well as the value of these types of uses in a growing “settlement marketplace. Understanding these practical considerations are often just as important as understanding the underlying copyright doctrines.

As these claims continue to expand, companies operating in social media-heavy industries increasingly need counsel familiar not only with copyright law, but also with the practical realities of modern platform ecosystems, influencer marketing structures, evolving enforcement strategies, and the rapidly developing body of litigation in this space.

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