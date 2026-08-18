Heather Kissling Selected To Crain’s 2026 Notable Leaders In Accounting, Consulting & Law

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Marshall Gerstein is pleased to announce that Partner Heather Kissling has been selected to Crain's Chicago Business' 2026 Notable Leaders in Accounting, Consulting & Law.
Crain's describes this year's honorees as professionals "whose work shapes business, civic life and the courts." The group includes firm leaders, trial lawyers, tax advisers, restructuring specialists, corporate dealmakers, consultants and practice heads who guide clients through litigation, transactions, regulatory change and growth strategy.
Heather is Chair of Marshall Gerstein's Patent Prosecution Practice, where she leads more than 120 attorneys, patent agents and professional staff. She oversees practice strategy, client service and professional development while managing biotechnology patent portfolios for life sciences companies. Crain's also highlights her role guiding an emerging biopharmaceutical company through patent development and diligence efforts that culminated in a multibillion-dollar acquisition, as well as her work managing intellectual property related to RNA delivery technologies intended to help unresponsive tumors respond to immunotherapy.
Heather serves on Women in Bio's Chicago Advisory Board and has previously served on the firm's Professional Development and Finance Committees.
Congratulations to Heather on this well-deserved recognition.
Subscribers can access Heather’s full profile here.
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