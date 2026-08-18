Heather Kissling Selected To Crain’s 2026 Notable Leaders In Accounting, Consulting & Law

Marshall Gerstein Partner Heather Kissling has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as a 2026 Notable Leader in Accounting, Consulting & Law for her leadership of the firm's Patent Prosecution Practice and her work guiding biotechnology clients through complex intellectual property matters. As Chair overseeing more than 120 legal professionals, Kissling has managed patent portfolios that have facilitated multibillion-dollar acquisitions and advanced RNA delivery technologies for cancer immunotherapy.

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide. Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.

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Marshall Gerstein is pleased to announce that Partner Heather Kissling has been selected to Crain's Chicago Business' 2026 Notable Leaders in Accounting, Consulting & Law.

Crain's describes this year's honorees as professionals "whose work shapes business, civic life and the courts." The group includes firm leaders, trial lawyers, tax advisers, restructuring specialists, corporate dealmakers, consultants and practice heads who guide clients through litigation, transactions, regulatory change and growth strategy.

Heather is Chair of Marshall Gerstein's Patent Prosecution Practice, where she leads more than 120 attorneys, patent agents and professional staff. She oversees practice strategy, client service and professional development while managing biotechnology patent portfolios for life sciences companies. Crain's also highlights her role guiding an emerging biopharmaceutical company through patent development and diligence efforts that culminated in a multibillion-dollar acquisition, as well as her work managing intellectual property related to RNA delivery technologies intended to help unresponsive tumors respond to immunotherapy.

Heather serves on Women in Bio's Chicago Advisory Board and has previously served on the firm's Professional Development and Finance Committees.

Congratulations to Heather on this well-deserved recognition.

Subscribers can access Heather’s full profile here.

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