Another Music Dispute On Ice: What Repeated Copyright Issues In Figure Skating Tell Us

For more than a decade, athletes and governing bodies have struggled with the legal complexities of using copyrighted music in figure skating competitions. The recent controversy involving Olympic figure skater Petr Gumennik is simply the latest example of how intellectual property law continues to surface in high-profile and time-sensitive ways for the sport.

Why is this happening, and what can be done to fix the issue?

A Familiar Problem in Competitive Skating

In the most recent incident, Gumennik was required to change the music used in his skating program shortly before competition because the necessary rights had not been secured. Although the details differ from past disputes, the underlying issue is the same one that has appeared repeatedly in figure skating since 2014: public performance of copyrighted music requires permission from the rights holder.

Why 2014?

That is when the rules were changed to allow skaters to use a wider range of music, including contemporary songs and film scores. Since that point, copyright issues have become increasingly common.

Athletes often train for months or years to specific music, only to discover that the legal right to perform that music publicly is unclear or unavailable.

The Law at the Center of These Cases

Copyright law grants creators exclusive rights to control how their original works are used. These rights include reproduction, distribution, and public performance. When copyrighted music is used in a public setting, such as a televised sporting event, authorization is generally required.

Access to music does not equal permission to use it. Purchasing a song, streaming it, or even receiving informal approval does not grant the legal right to perform it publicly. Without a proper license, the use may constitute copyright infringement.

Why These Issues Keep Reappearing

The recurring nature of copyright disputes in figure skating highlights how complex rights management can be. Music rights are often divided among multiple parties and may vary by country, platform, or type of use. Even well-intentioned athletes can find themselves in violation when licensing requirements are misunderstood or incomplete.

These challenges are not unique to sports. Businesses frequently face similar risks when using music, images, or video in advertising, social media, websites, or live events. When rights are not clearly established in advance, organizations may be forced into last-minute changes or face legal exposure.

Lessons Businesses and Organizations Can Take from This

The repeated copyright issues in figure skating offer a clear lesson for businesses: intellectual property compliance should be proactive, not reactive. Waiting until content is about to be released or performed publicly increases risk and limits available solutions.

Organizations should implement clear processes for identifying when licenses are required, securing permissions early and documenting those rights. Relying on assumptions or informal approvals can lead to costly disruptions.

A Pattern Worth Paying Attention To

Gumennik's situation stands out because of its timing and visibility, but it is part of a broader pattern that has persisted in figure skating for years. These cases demonstrate that intellectual property law is not a technicality or an afterthought. It is an essential consideration wherever creative works are used in public or commercial contexts.

For businesses, the takeaway is simple but critical: understanding and respecting copyright law protects not only legal interests, but also operational stability and long-term reputation. For information about copyright licensing take a look at the Copyright Clearance Center, CCC | Copyright Licensing, Content & Software Solutions.

