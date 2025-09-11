AIS Designs Co. Prevails In Home Design Copyright Litigation

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2025 -- Houston-based building designer AIS Designs Co. won a federal copyright dispute after alleging that a competitor copied its designs in homes built in a suburban residential development north of Houston, the company and the Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP law firm said today.

AIS Designs Co., which creates original luxury home designs, alleged that four homes built by J.J.S. Custom Built Homes, Inc. between 2021 and 2023 in the Grand Lake Estates development in Montgomery, Texas infringed on its 2020 AIS Quick Residence design copyright.

The lawsuit alleged that J.J.S. Custom Built Homes, Inc. did not obtain permission from AIS to copy the plans or build AIS-designed houses and that they concealed the origin of the AIS design. After a two-week trial, the federal-court jury awarded $855,997.14 to AIS Designs Co., and the court has entered a judgment in the case.

The defendants in the litigation are J.J.S. Custom Built Homes, Inc., Jose de Jesus Salazar, Javier Rodriguez, Valleri Salazar, KWWD, LLC, doing business as Keller Williams Realty The Woodlands & Magnolia, NextGen Real Estate Properties LLC, and Connect Realty.com, Inc.

For several years, AIS has designed homes for a Houston-area homebuilder, American Tradition Custom Homes, LLC, including in Grand Lake Estates. The Grand Lake Estates Property Owners Association alerted American Tradition Custom Homes, LLC about the alleged copyright infringement, according to the lawsuit.

AIS Designs Co. is represented by Patrick Zummo, of the Law Offices of Patrick Zummo, of Houston; and Califf T. Cooper, of Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP, of Houston.

Angel I. Silva, the founder and president of AIS Designs Co., said, "We're grateful for the work of the jury and the court. This verdict affirms that creativity and craftsmanship in building design are not open to theft. These designs were more than blueprints—they were the product of vision, skill, and years of dedication to our clients."

AIS is affiliated with the American Institute of Building Design (AIBD), Texas Institute of Building Design (TIBD), Partners in Building and American Tradition Custom Homes, and is certified by the National Council of Building Designer Certification (NCBDC).

Attorney Califf T. Cooper, of Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP, said, "Protecting the work and intellectual property of companies like AIS Designs protects the integrity of the design and building professions. The jury's decision sent a clear message: Taking copyrighted architectural designs has real consequences."

In entering the judgment, the court ordered J.J.S. Custom Built Homes, Inc. to pay AIS Designs $278,605.95, plus post-judgment interest; Valleri Salazar to pay $570,407.19, plus post-judgment interest; and Jose de Jesus Salazar to pay $6,984.00, plus post-judgment interest;. The Court also granted a permanent injunction to prevent or restrain infringement on the copyright.

Mr. Silva added, "This verdict is a significant milestone that underscores the recognition of creative designs as protected assets, immune to misappropriation. Our message is clear: The integrity of designs must be upheld, and accountability should be enforced to ensure that creative works are not undermined by minimal alterations."

The case is AIS Designs Co., v. J.J.S. Custom Built Homes, Inc., et al., Civil Action No. 4:24-cv-837, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

AIS Designs Co. has a second copyright infringement lawsuit related to Grand Lake Estates homes built by separate companies owned by Jose de Jesus Salazar, Javier Rodriguez, and Valleri Salazar. Filed in June 2025, that case is AIS Designs Co., v. Top Tier Custom Homes, LLC, J.J.S Custom Built Homes, Inc., et al., Civil Action No. 4:25-cv-02631, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.