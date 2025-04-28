Bots Need Not Apply: Copyright Office Report On Human Authorship Requirements (Video)

self

Speakers:

Bryan Sterba, Partner, IP & Tech Transactions, Lowenstein AI, and Emerging Companies & Venture Capital

Lowenstein AI: A-I Didn't Know That

The U.S. Copyright Office recently released a report on the human authorship requirement for materials to qualify for copyright protection. In this video, Bryan Sterba will discuss the Copyright Office's view on what is necessary to satisfy this element in the context of generative AI outputs.

Bryan Sterba: Hi, I'm Bryan Sterba, partner in Lowenstein Sandler's AI practice, here with another episode of "AI Didn't Know That."

On today's episode, we're going to be covering the U.S. Copyright Office's recently published Part Two of a three-part report on artificial intelligence and the copyright issues that arise from its usage. This part of the report highlights the Copyright Office's overall skepticism towards whether outputs of generative AI products are copyrightable, or if they lack sufficient creative control from a human.

In preparing this report, the Copyright Office solicited and received tens of thousands of comments and questions from a broad range of perspectives throughout the copyright and creative ecosystem.