Roblox Devs! Stop Saying That You Own "Equity" In A Roblox Game. (Video)

🚨 Newsflash: There is no such thing as "equity" in a Roblox game.

I keep hearing devs say they own 70% of the equity in a game. Legally? That's not a thing.

When you "own" a Roblox game, you're really talking about three buckets of rights:

1️⃣ Control: This is who makes the calls about the direction of the game— creative, costs, management. You can contract this out however you want.

2️⃣ Revenue Share: This is the money. You can split it however — 70/30, 50/50, 99/1 — whatever your contract says.

3️⃣ IP Rights: This one's different. You can't say "I own 70% of the IP." That's not how copyright law works. If two people co-own a game's IP? The law assumes they both own it equally, and each person can use it just about however they want, without needing permission from the other.

So what does "equity" even mean?

Control? Money? IP?

If you're not clear — your contract definitely isn't.

🔥 Bottom line: Stop saying "equity." Start talking about control, money, and IP rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.