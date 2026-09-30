Apostilles: What Global Nonprofits Need To Know

Your nonprofit’s foreign subsidiary or country branch office just lost its authorized bank signatory with a local transition of management or the board. The local bank won’t release funds to the new signatory until it sees a board resolution — apostilled.

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Your nonprofit’s foreign subsidiary or country branch office just lost its authorized bank signatory with a local transition of management or the board. The local bank won’t release funds to the new signatory until it sees a board resolution — apostilled. Your finance team scrambles, the bank puts a hold on the account, and a grant payment that was supposed to go out this week doesn’t.

If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. This is one of the most common bottlenecks for U.S. nonprofits operating abroad, and one of the most avoidable.

What an Apostille Actually Does

An apostille is a certificate that authenticates a U.S. document for use in another country. It confirms that a signature, seal, or stamp is genuine and that the person or office signing had the authority to do so. It does not verify that the contents of the document are true.

Apostilles exist because of the 1961 Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents. Before the Convention, a document headed abroad typically had to be authenticated by that country’s embassy or consulate, a slower process known as legalization. Member countries agreed instead to accept one standardized certificate.

As of 2026, roughly 130 countries are party to the Convention, with Algeria’s accession taking effect this past July and Vietnam’s taking effect in September. If the country where your branch office, foreign subsidiary, or affiliate operates is a member, an apostille is all that’s required. If it isn’t, the document still requires full consular legalization. The two processes are not interchangeable, and sending the wrong one will get a document rejected.

Why Apostilles Get Complicated

A board resolution is not a public document, so it can’t be apostilled on its own. It generally has to be notarized first, then authenticated by the county or state where the notary is commissioned, and only then apostilled by that state’s Secretary of State. Federal documents follow a different path.

Each step is a separate office with its own requirements. For a non-Convention country, the document also requires consular legalization.

Apostilles take time to obtain, and they don’t last indefinitely. Many jurisdictions won’t accept one issued more than a few months earlier, though the requirement varies.

Where This Comes Up for Nonprofits

A U.S. nonprofit with a local registered branch office or wholly owned or controlled foreign subsidiary, such as an affiliated NGO, a limited liability company, or other type of program entity holding local registration or grant funds, needs apostilled documents for as long as that structure exists, not just at formation.

In our experience, the requests tend to fall into a few recurring categories:

Banking. Opening or maintaining a local account, or adding or replacing an authorized signatory, usually requires an apostilled certificate of incumbency or board resolution.

Opening or maintaining a local account, or adding or replacing an authorized signatory, usually requires an apostilled certificate of incumbency or board resolution. Governance changes. Appointing or replacing local directors, officers, or authorized representatives after board or staff turnover.

Appointing or replacing local directors, officers, or authorized representatives after board or staff turnover. Registration renewals. Keeping the branch office or foreign entity’s registration current with the host country’s NGO or corporate registrar. A lapsed registration can suspend the entity’s ability to contract, employ, or receive funds locally.

Keeping the branch office or foreign entity’s registration current with the host country’s NGO or corporate registrar. A lapsed registration can suspend the entity’s ability to contract, employ, or receive funds locally. KYC and beneficial-ownership requests. Foreign banks and tax authorities often ask for an apostilled parent-entity document — articles of incorporation, a certificate of good standing, attorney and corporate secretary attestation, or an IRS determination letter.

Foreign banks and tax authorities often ask for an apostilled parent-entity document — articles of incorporation, a certificate of good standing, attorney and corporate secretary attestation, or an IRS determination letter. Powers of attorney. Authorizing local counsel or staff to act on the branch office or foreign subsidiary or affiliate’s behalf, which frequently becomes urgent precisely when no one on the ground has authority to act.

Authorizing local counsel or staff to act on the branch office or foreign subsidiary or affiliate’s behalf, which frequently becomes urgent precisely when no one on the ground has authority to act. Funder due diligence. Foreign grantmakers and government funders increasingly require apostilled organizational documents before releasing funds.

A nonprofit with several foreign affiliates is usually managing a rolling queue of documents that need to be authenticated, or re-authenticated, as people and circumstances change.

How We Can Help

We manage document authentication for nonprofits operating through foreign local entities: determining whether the destination country requires an apostille or full consular legalization, sequencing the notarization and government authentications each path demands, and tracking expiration dates so a document doesn’t go stale before the bank or registrar accepts it.

For clients with more than one branch office, foreign subsidiary or affiliate, we handle this work on a standing basis, supporting recurring needs like bank signatory changes, registration renewals, and documents for funder due diligence files.

If your nonprofit organization operates through a foreign subsidiary, affiliate, or country branch office and needs a document recognized abroad, contact OGC’s Exempt Organizations, Education & Social Impact team to learn how we can help.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.