Defining Moments – A Conversation With Kirstie McGuigan And Ross McNaughton

Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.
With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.
Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.
Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.
Private Client Partner Kirstie McGuigan and M&A Partner Ross McNaughton share a candid conversation about the pivotal people, lessons, and experiences that shaped their legal careers. They explore what distinguishes exceptional lawyers in today's evolving profession—from building lasting client relationships to transforming legal advice into meaningful real-world outcomes.
There are moments that change everything. In our work. In our careers. In our lives.
We call them Defining Moments.
In this installment, Private Client Partner Kirstie McGuigan sits down with M&A Partner Ross McNaughton for a candid conversation about the people, lessons, and experiences that shaped their careers.
From the advice that gave them the confidence to lean into new opportunities, to the deals, clients, and connections that opened unexpected doors, they reflect on what it takes to build a successful practice and earn lasting trust.
They also explore what makes great lawyers stand out in a rapidly changing profession: listening closely, understanding what matters most to clients, and turning legal advice into real-world outcomes.
Because defining moments rarely happen in isolation. They happen through the relationships we build, the challenges we embrace, and the people who shape the journey along the way.
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