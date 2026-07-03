How The BIOSECURE Act Will Create New Contracting And Supply-Chain Disputes

The BIOSECURE Act has moved from legislative possibility to operational reality. Enacted as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, the law restricts federal agencies, federal contractors, and recipients of certain federal funds from procuring or using biotechnology equipment or services supplied by designated “biotechnology companies of concern.”

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The BIOSECURE Act has moved from legislative possibility to operational reality. Enacted as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, the law restricts federal agencies, federal contractors, and recipients of certain federal funds from procuring or using biotechnology equipment or services supplied by designated “biotechnology companies of concern.” For life sciences companies, research institutions, pharmaceutical manufacturers, government contractors, and their vendors, the statute is more than a procurement rule: it is a new source of contractual risk.

The Act’s most important disputes are unlikely to arise only from direct dealings with listed companies. Instead, they will often emerge from hidden supply-chain dependencies, mid-contract changes in vendor status, uncertain statutory boundaries, and the certifications that contractors will eventually be asked to make. Companies that wait until a designation appears may find that the practical work of unwinding a relationship, replacing a platform, or validating an alternate provider is far more difficult than the legal prohibition itself.

I. Why Supply-Chain Visibility Will Be the First Battleground

The Act’s core prohibition bars federal agencies from entering into, extending, or renewing contracts with entities that use covered biotechnology equipment or services from a biotechnology company of concern in performing a federal contract. That seemingly direct rule becomes far more complicated in practice because biotechnology capability is often embedded several tiers below the prime contractor. Sequencing platforms, bioinformatics tools, laboratory services, data infrastructure, contract research support, and manufacturing inputs may all sit inside vendor relationships that were negotiated long before BIOSECURE compliance became a contracting concern.

This creates a predictable allocation-of-risk problem. If a prime contractor discovers that a downstream vendor relies on a newly designated company, the dispute will quickly turn to responsibility: who had the obligation to investigate, who promised compliance, who controlled the vendor selection, and who bears the cost of remediation. Contractors that cannot map their supply chains with sufficient detail may be exposed even where the prohibited relationship was not obvious from the face of the contract.

Designation Risk Can Disrupt Existing Contracts

BIOSECURE does not operate solely through a static list of named companies. The designation process is expected to evolve through an Office of Management and Budget-led framework that incorporates existing national-security authorities and future interagency determinations. That matters because a vendor that appears acceptable today may become restricted later because of ownership changes, control concerns, affiliation issues, or a new government designation.

Mid-contract designation risk is especially disruptive. Parties may disagree over whether a newly designated vendor triggers termination rights, whether substitution is commercially reasonable, whether performance deadlines should be extended, and whether increased costs are recoverable. In fast-moving biotech markets, where acquisitions and strategic partnerships are common, counterparties should expect recurring diligence obligations rather than a one-time onboarding review.

III. Supplier Transitions Will Have Operational and Legal Consequences

For companies that rely on federal contracts, grants, loans, or federally funded research, maintaining eligibility may require exiting or restructuring relationships with potential companies of concern. Those transitions are rarely simple. Scientific programs, clinical or regulatory commitments, validation protocols, data-transfer requirements, manufacturing timelines, and research milestones may all depend on a supplier that cannot be replaced overnight.

Disputes are likely where the original contract lacks modern supply-chain compliance provisions. A customer may seek immediate replacement rights; a supplier may argue that substitution is outside the agreed scope; a research partner may claim delay damages; and a federal contractor may insist that continued use would jeopardize its eligibility. These issues should be addressed before a designation event occurs, not after the parties are already under performance pressure.

IV. Certifications May Convert Supply-Chain Problems Into Enforcement Risk

The Act is expected to be implemented through regulatory steps that include amendments to federal acquisition rules and related procurement processes. Once those rules are in place, contractors should expect representations and certifications concerning their use—or non-use—of covered biotechnology equipment and services. At that point, what began as an operational supply-chain question may become a formal compliance representation.

That shift is significant. Certification regimes create dispute and enforcement risk because an inaccurate statement about supply-chain content can affect contract eligibility, payment, and government reliance. Contractors should therefore treat BIOSECURE diligence as part of their broader government-contract compliance program, with documented vendor reviews, escalation procedures, and contract language that supports accurate certifications.

V. The Knowledge Standard Will Not Eliminate Factual Disputes

The final version of the law narrowed certain liability concerns by omitting earlier “reason to believe” language, leaving a more knowledge-focused standard. That change may reduce the burden on companies with large procurement networks, but it will not prevent disputes over what a contractor actually knew, when it knew it, and whether its diligence process was adequate under the circumstances.

In litigation or agency review, the key evidence may include procurement records, vendor questionnaires, diligence files, internal emails, audit responses, and contract flow-downs. A contractor that can show a structured review process will be in a stronger position than one that relies on informal assurances or incomplete vendor representations.

VI. Scope Ambiguity Will Drive Coverage Disputes

The Act’s coverage is broad enough to reach more than obvious laboratory hardware. Depending on implementation and agency guidance, covered equipment or services may include sequencing and genomics platforms, bioinformatics tools, contract research and manufacturing services, software, firmware, data storage, consulting, disease-detection services, and related infrastructure. That breadth will produce hard questions about whether a particular service is sufficiently connected to biological material or federal performance to fall within the prohibition.

Coverage disputes are likely to involve vendors, subcontractors, research collaborators, universities, grant recipients, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Parties should not assume that the Act applies only to direct purchases from a listed company. The more integrated the technology or service is into federally funded work, the more important it becomes to analyze coverage before contracting.

VII. Safe Harbors and Grandfathering Will Require Careful Drafting

The law includes transition protections, including a five-year safe harbor for certain existing contracts with companies later designated as biotechnology companies of concern and exclusions for equipment or services previously provided. These protections are important, but they are not self-executing solutions to every commercial problem.

Parties may dispute what qualifies as an existing contract, whether an amendment, renewal, extension, purchase order, statement of work, or change order alters the analysis, and when a transition period begins or ends. Companies should document the status of existing relationships, preserve evidence of contract dates and scope, and avoid assuming that ordinary commercial extensions will be protected without further analysis.

VIII. Drug-Pricing and VA Contracting Issues Add Another Layer of Risk

Pharmaceutical manufacturers face a distinct set of issues where BIOSECURE intersects with Veterans Affairs contracting, Medicaid, and Medicare Part B reimbursement frameworks. If even one product in a manufacturer’s portfolio depends on a restricted company or covered service, and the relationship cannot be transitioned before applicable protections expire, federal contracting consequences may follow.

The statute includes a targeted exception intended to preserve certain reimbursement eligibility, but that exception is narrow and does not necessarily solve the commercial consequences of being unable to maintain a required federal contract. Manufacturers should evaluate BIOSECURE risk at the portfolio level rather than product by product, because a single dependency can create enterprise-wide contracting friction.

IX. Federal Grants, Loans, and Research Funding Expand the Dispute Landscape

BIOSECURE is not limited to procurement contracts. Parallel restrictions apply to certain federal grants and loans, including downstream arrangements involving subrecipients. Universities, nonprofit research institutions, biotech startups, contract research organizations, and companies participating in federally funded collaborations may therefore encounter the Act even when they are not traditional federal contractors.

That downstream reach will make flow-down clauses, subrecipient certifications, audit rights, and funding-condition compliance provisions increasingly important. Disputes may arise over who must police lower-tier relationships, who pays for remediation, and whether a funding recipient’s failure to identify a restricted dependency affects reimbursement, milestones, or continued eligibility.

Practical Takeaways for Companies and Institutions

Companies that may touch federal contracts, grants, loans, or federally funded research should begin preparing now. The most effective risk-management steps include mapping biotechnology vendors across the supply chain, identifying services tied to biological material or data infrastructure, reviewing existing contracts for termination and substitution rights, adding BIOSECURE representations and flow-down provisions, preserving diligence records, and creating a process for monitoring future designations.

The central lesson is that BIOSECURE compliance will be both legal and operational. The statute creates new rules, but the disputes will arise from contract language, vendor control, supply-chain visibility, certification practices, transition timing, and cost allocation. Organizations that address those issues before a designation event will be better positioned to preserve federal eligibility and avoid avoidable litigation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Companies should consult counsel regarding how the BIOSECURE Act applies to their specific contracts, supply chains, funding arrangements, and compliance obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.