Foreign Contractors and Distributors: Frequently Asked Questions

Yesterday’s post explained why the overseas sales shortcut so often backfires: a company calls someone a contractor, agent, or distributor, but the relationship underneath does not match the label.

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Yesterday’s post explained why the overseas sales shortcut so often backfires: a company calls someone a contractor, agent, or distributor, but the relationship underneath does not match the label. This FAQ builds on that post. It answers the questions we most often hear from companies selling abroad without a local entity, local employees, or a formal foreign office.

The below FAQ answers are general. The right structure depends on the country, the product, the sales role, the level of control, and the value of the market.

The Basics

We just want to test a foreign market without setting up a company there. Is that a bad idea?

No. Testing a market through a local partner before spending real money is often the sensible move. The problem is not the market test. The problem is pretending the relationship is informal when, in practice, the person is acting like your local employee, sales office, or country manager.

A test arrangement works when the structure matches what the person actually does. It fails when the paperwork says “contractor,” but the company gives the person a title, email address, customer authority, pricing authority, territory control, and no real independence.

What is the single most common mistake you see?

Companies want the benefits of a local employee, sales office, or distributor without accepting the obligations that come with that control. Many legal systems do not let companies have it both ways.

The contract label matters, but it is not the end of the analysis. What usually matters more is what the person does, what they can promise, how they are paid, who owns the customer, who handles local obligations, and how the company gets out.

Does it matter whether we call the person a contractor, an agent, or a distributor?

Yes, but only if the label is true. A real distributor buys your product and resells it for its own account. It carries commercial risk, earns a margin, and sells in its own name. A sales agent promotes or negotiates sales for you, and the customer usually buys from you. A contractor may provide limited services without authority to bind you or act as your local sales office.

Calling someone a distributor does not make them one. Calling someone a contractor does not keep them from being treated as an employee or commercial agent. A false label can be worse than no label because it gives the company false comfort.

Can we just use our standard U.S. contractor or distributor agreement?

Not without a serious country-specific review. A domestic U.S. form usually assumes U.S. law, U.S. enforcement, U.S. tax concepts, U.S. employment rules, and U.S. commercial expectations. Those assumptions often do not travel.

A foreign sales agreement should be built around the country, the product, the sales channel, the person’s authority, local employment and agency rules, tax exposure, product obligations, customer ownership, IP, data privacy, and termination. A lightly edited U.S. template usually misses the issues that matter most.

Does choosing U.S. law and U.S. courts solve the problem?

Usually not. A U.S. governing-law clause may help with some contract issues, but it will not necessarily override mandatory local rules on employment, commercial agents, distributors, franchise law, tax, product regulation, privacy, sanctions, anti-corruption, or consumer protection. A foreign labor authority, tax authority, regulator, or court may apply local law no matter what the contract says.

Choosing the Right Structure

What structure should we use for a simple foreign market test?

Start with what the person will actually do. If the person is only introducing leads, a narrow referral agreement may be enough. If the person is negotiating sales, building the market, or getting orders over the line, you may need a real sales agency agreement. If the person is buying and reselling for its own account, you may need a true distribution agreement. If the person is working like part of your team, an employer of record, local hire, or local entity may be the cleaner route.

The wrong move is to pick the cheapest label first and then let the relationship evolve into something else.

Can we use an Employer of Record to bypass these issues?

An EOR can be useful when local law allows it and when the person’s role fits the model. It can handle payroll, employment administration, and some local labor-law compliance without requiring you to form your own entity.

But an EOR is not a cure-all. It does not automatically solve permanent establishment risk if the person is negotiating and closing significant deals. It does not solve commercial-agent rights if the person is building goodwill and customer relationships for you. It does not handle distributor issues, because a distributor is not your employee. It also does not fix product registration, import, warranty, privacy, anti-corruption, sanctions, or trademark problems.

Use an EOR when the problem is employment structure. Do not use it as a blanket solution for foreign market entry.

What due diligence should we do before appointing a foreign contractor, agent, or distributor?

At minimum, you should confirm who the person or company actually is, who owns it, whether it has authority and capacity to do the work, whether it carries competing products, whether it has a real sales force, whether it has customer relationships in the market, whether it can legally perform the role, and whether it has a reputation problem.

For higher-risk markets or products, also check sanctions, anti-corruption risk, government connections, unusual payment requests, import licenses, product-registration capacity, financial stability, litigation history, and customer references. If the person wants exclusivity, the diligence should be even more serious.

Authority, Customers, and Control

What authority should the foreign representative have?

As little as possible for the role to work. The more authority the person has, the more risk you create. Can the person quote prices, approve discounts, accept purchase orders, sign documents, promise delivery dates, handle warranties, manage complaints, hold inventory, collect customer data, or speak for the company? Those facts matter for agency, employment, tax, product liability, customer ownership, and termination.

If the person should not be able to bind the company, the contract must say so, and the company’s actual conduct must match that limit.

Should we give the person a company email address, business card, or country manager title?

Be careful. Those things are convenient, but they can become evidence that the person was integrated into your company.

A company email address, company title, internal sales role, business card, and regular management direction all make the person look less independent. They can support employee classification, apparent authority, tax presence, and customer confusion. If you need the person to look like your local office, that is a sign you may need a different structure.

Who owns the customers, leads, website, domain, and social media accounts?

The agreement should answer that before the relationship starts. If the local representative builds the market, collects leads, registers a domain, runs social media, creates a local website, or controls the customer list, those assets can become leverage when the relationship ends. The company will see them as company assets. The representative may see them as the result of local work.

The agreement should cover customer data, lead lists, domains, websites, social media accounts, market reports, CRM access, post-termination customer contact, and the return or transfer of records. Leaving this vague is asking for a fight later.

Worker Classification

My contract clearly says the person is an independent contractor, not an employee. Doesn’t that settle it?

No. In most countries, classification depends on what the parties actually do, not on what the contract calls them.

Local authorities look at the operational facts. Did you control how the work was performed? Was the person economically dependent on you? Did customers see the person as part of your company? Could the person quote prices, approve discounts, accept orders, or make promises? A company email address, corporate title, and regular sales direction can outweigh the independent-contractor disclaimer.

The person signed a contract saying they were a contractor and even asked to be treated that way. Can they still claim to be an employee?

Yes. Employment laws in many countries protect workers even from agreements they willingly signed. The fact that someone invoiced through their own company, asked for contractor treatment, or signed a contractor agreement may help, but it does not decide the issue. If the relationship looks like employment, the label may not hold.

What does it actually cost if a contractor is reclassified as an employee?

The bill can include unpaid wages, vacation, benefits, employer social contributions, payroll taxes, severance, penalties, interest, and attorneys’ fees. Some countries add administrative sanctions for failing to register as an employer.

We have seen these disputes reach seven figures in relationships the company assumed it could end with a short termination email.

When does this problem usually surface?

Usually when the company tries to end the relationship. While sales are coming in, no one wants to revisit the paperwork. Once the company terminates the contractor, the contractor may go to a local labor authority and argue that the relationship was employment in everything but name. The same issue can also surface in due diligence, where a buyer’s or investor’s lawyers may flag misclassification before a deal closes.

Commercial Agent Rights

What is a commercial agent, and why should I care?

A commercial agent is the person who builds your market: introduces customers, negotiates deals, and helps get orders over the line. The trap is that a person can be a true independent contractor and still have legally protected rights as a commercial agent. Employee classification and commercial-agent protection are separate issues. Clearing one test does not clear the other.

“I built this market for you, and now you’re cutting me out.” Does that argument actually go anywhere?

In many countries, yes. A commercial agent may be entitled to notice, unpaid commissions, a termination indemnity, or compensation tied to the goodwill created in the territory. Those rights can apply even when the contract says otherwise and even when the contract chooses U.S. law.

Distributors and Exclusivity

Is exclusivity ever okay?

Yes, but it should be earned and kept. Exclusivity without performance obligations is dangerous. If a distributor wants an exclusive territory, the agreement should require minimum purchases, sales milestones, marketing obligations, reporting, customer development, and loss of exclusivity if performance falls short. A distributor that sells nothing should not be able to block a market for years.

Our distributor has exclusivity but has sold almost nothing. We found someone better. Can we just terminate?

Do not assume so. Courts enforce bad bargains all the time. If the agreement does not include minimum sales, marketing obligations, reporting duties, loss-of-exclusivity rights, or termination rights for nonperformance, you may have a problem. Review the contract, the governing law, and any local distributor protections before sending the termination letter.

Sometimes there is a clean exit. Sometimes there is only a negotiated one.

Why would a distributor sign a deal it never intended to perform?

Often to keep you out of the market. Maybe it carries a competing product. Maybe it wants to protect another supplier relationship. Maybe it wants leverage. The strategy works when the supplier hands over a territory without requiring sales in return.

The fix is simple in concept: minimum purchases, marketing obligations, reporting, performance milestones, and exclusivity that disappears if the distributor does not perform.

Tax and Payments

We have no foreign subsidiary, so we don’t have a tax presence abroad. Right?

Not necessarily. A subsidiary is not required to create taxable presence. In tax terms, this is the permanent establishment problem. The practical question is whether you have stopped merely selling into a country and started doing business there through a local person.

The risk rises when the person on the ground negotiates contracts, plays the lead role in closing sales, holds inventory, uses an office for your business, accepts orders, or works almost exclusively for you. The answer is country-specific and treaty-specific, which is why it needs local advice before the sales become material.

What is at stake if we get the tax question wrong?

Back taxes, penalties, interest, VAT or GST exposure, withholding obligations, and a long fight with a foreign tax authority. This exposure also shows up in financing, investment, and M&A. A buyer or investor will ask where you sell, who sells for you, and whether the arrangement created local tax exposure. One sloppy foreign sales relationship can cut valuation, delay closing, or force money into escrow.

Can we just pay the foreign contractor in U.S. dollars from our U.S. bank account?

You can, but payment currency does not solve the legal problem. Some countries have foreign exchange controls. Others require withholding, local invoicing, tax registration, or specific payment documentation. Paying in dollars from a U.S. account may be convenient, but it does not eliminate local tax, employment, agency, or reporting obligations.

Can we avoid foreign tax issues by having customers pay us in U.S. dollars to our U.S. bank account?

No. Payment routing is not enough. If the local representative is creating taxable presence, negotiating deals, closing sales, or functioning as your local business operation, the fact that customers pay a U.S. account in U.S. dollars will not necessarily protect you. Tax authorities look at what is happening in the country, not just where the money lands.

Intellectual Property, Product Compliance, and Data

Should we register our trademarks before we start selling?

In most cases, yes. Many countries award trademark rights to the first to file. A local contractor, agent, or distributor may register your brand, logo, product name, or domain in its own name, sometimes deliberately, sometimes because it thinks it is helping. Either way, it can become expensive.

Filing key marks before entering a country is almost always cheaper than trying to recover the brand after the relationship sours.

Our contract says we own all the intellectual property they create. Are our patents and software secure?

Do not count on it. U.S.-style work-made-for-hire concepts often do not travel well, and many countries treat contractor-created IP differently from U.S. law. For software, you may need local-law assignments covering copyright, source code, moral rights, licenses, updates, and derivative works. For inventions or product improvements, you may need inventor assignments and country-specific language.

A generic U.S. IP clause is not enough if the foreign representative is developing software, marketing materials, product improvements, technical documentation, designs, or other protectable work.

Our local rep says the product is fine to sell there. Can we rely on that?

Absolutely not. The person who is saying that wants your business and also very likely knows little about the laws that will impact your business.

The product may require registrations, certifications, labeling changes, import approvals, local warranties, safety documentation, language-specific instructions, or a licensed importer. This comes up constantly with products touching health, safety, performance claims, technical standards, children, food, supplements, medical devices, electronics, cosmetics, industrial equipment, and regulated services.

Who should be responsible for import rules, product registration, labeling, warranties, recalls, and customer complaints?

The agreement should say so clearly. Do not assume the local partner is handling these issues just because the partner is local. Do not assume the U.S. company is protected just because the partner said everything is fine. The contract should assign responsibility for import compliance, registrations, certifications, labeling, warranties, returns, recalls, complaints, regulatory inquiries, and recordkeeping.

For regulated or semi-regulated products, this should be sorted out before the first sale.

If our local representative crosses a line on bribery or sanctions, are we exposed?

You can be. “That was our contractor, not us” is a weak defense if the company saw warning signs and looked away. High or unexplained commissions, vague invoices, offshore payment requests, cash requests, hidden end customers, government buyers, state-owned customers, military links, and unusual shipping routes are all red flags.

Foreign sales partners need anti-corruption, sanctions, export-control, and end-user screening where the risk justifies it.

Does data privacy really apply when someone is “just doing sales”?

Yes. Sales is where customer data gets collected. Names, emails, phone numbers, payment information, warranty claims, marketing leads, purchase histories, and complaint records can all trigger privacy obligations. Sending that data back to a U.S. company may require notices, data-processing terms, cross-border transfer compliance, security measures, and breach notification procedures.

The “just doing sales” mindset is exactly why companies miss this issue.

Termination

Why does the real fight usually start when we try to end the relationship?

Because that is when the money is on the table. If sales failed, the company wants out. If sales succeeded, the company may want to take the market in-house or appoint a stronger distributor. Either way, the local representative may claim the company is cutting it out of value it created.

The relationship that looked fine for years can become a dispute the moment someone wants to leave.

When should we plan for termination?

Before the relationship starts. The agreement should cover notice, grounds for termination, unpaid commissions, pending orders, customer transition, trademark use, inventory, warranties, records, data return, regulatory filings, post-termination restrictions, and dispute resolution. Local mandatory law may override parts of the contract, so check the local rules before sending a termination notice.

If you cannot explain how the relationship ends, you are not ready to begin it.

Fixing Existing Problems

Is there ever a safe way to use a foreign contractor?

Yes, when the relationship is actually a contractor relationship. A lower-risk contractor runs an established business, serves multiple clients, has no authority to bind you, carries no misleading title, and is not woven into your sales operation. Even then, you still need to check employment, commercial agency, tax, product-regulatory, IP, privacy, and payment issues in the specific country.

How do I know whether our current arrangement is a problem?

Look at the facts an authority, court, buyer, investor, or terminated representative would look at. The risk rises if the person works only or almost only for you, takes a fixed monthly payment, uses your title or email address, negotiates prices, makes promises to customers, is restricted from selling for others, handles imports or warranties, collects customer data, holds inventory, or has exclusive territory rights with no meaningful sales targets.

If several of those facts are present, the relationship may not be what the contract says it is.

We think we already have this problem. Are we stuck?

Not necessarily, but do not assume the problem will stay quiet. Depending on the facts, the fix may be moving to a true distributor model, narrowing the role to a referral arrangement, using an employer of record where appropriate, documenting a real sales agency relationship, changing the person’s authority, filing trademarks, cleaning up payment and tax practices, or forming a local entity.

The worst time to address these issues is after a termination, audit, customer complaint, blocked shipment, trademark dispute, or deal diligence review has already started.

Foreign Contractors and Distributors: Frequently Asked Questions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.