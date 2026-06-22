My Partner Runs The Day-to-Day — Do I Need To Be An Authorized User On The Business Bank Account?

When business partners divide responsibilities, it is common for one partner to handle day-to-day operations while the other focuses on sales, clients, or strategy.

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When business partners divide responsibilities, it is common for one partner to handle day-to-day operations while the other focuses on sales, clients, or strategy. That division of labor can work well — until something goes wrong. One question that arises frequently is whether a non-operating partner needs to be an authorized user on the business bank account.

Authorized User vs. Account Owner

An authorized user on a business bank account is someone the bank permits to conduct transactions. Being an authorized user is a banking relationship, not a legal ownership right. Being a member of an LLC or a partner in a partnership does not automatically make you an authorized user at the bank — that depends on what the business provided to the bank when the account was opened.

Why It Can Matter in a Business Partnership

Authorized user status gives you visibility. If you are not on the account, you may have no ability to monitor transactions, verify that distributions are being handled correctly, or identify unauthorized withdrawals. In a dispute, limited access to financial records can complicate your ability to understand what has happened with business funds.

Most operating agreements and partnership agreements address financial controls to some degree — who can sign checks, what approval is needed for transfers above a certain threshold, and how distributions are handled. Whether those provisions translate into practical bank account access is a separate question that depends on how the account was set up.

What Practitioners Typically Consider

Business lawyers frequently advise that all equity owners of a closely held business have at least read-only access to business financial accounts — meaning they can view statements and transactions even if they are not authorized to move funds. The operating agreement is also a place where financial transparency obligations can be addressed, including provisions requiring regular reporting and access to books and records.

When the Issue Surfaces in Disputes

Questions about bank account access tend to surface when a business relationship begins to deteriorate. A partner who suspects financial misconduct often starts by trying to obtain bank records. Whether they can do so without litigation depends on what rights their operating agreement provides and what the bank will honor.

Disputes involving financial access in closely held businesses in New Jersey and New York may involve a range of legal claims depending on the facts — including breach of fiduciary duty, breach of the operating agreement, and claims under the applicable business entity statutes. Business owners with questions about their rights should speak with a business attorney who can review their specific documents and circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.