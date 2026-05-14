Aligning AI Contract Clauses With Business Goals

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into products and services across industries, in-house counsel face the critical challenge of drafting contracts that balance innovation with risk management. A new practical framework helps legal teams align AI contract terms with governance policies in a structured, business-informed approach that protects both customers and vendors.

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As AI becomes embedded in everyday products and services, careful contract drafting will separate responsible adoption from preventable risk—for both customers and vendors.

In her latest Contracts Corner column with ACC’s Corporate Counsel Now, Billie Munro Audia and co-author Ana Liggio, Assistant General Counsel for Catalent Pharma Solutions, offer a practical framework to help in-house counsel align core contract terms with broader AI governance policies in a structured, business-informed way.

Audia’s Contracts Corner column features advice and actionable tips designed to help in-house counsel navigate the increasingly complex world of commercial contracts.

Billie Munro Audia is a Partner at OGC and leads the firm’s Retail, Marketing & Social Media practice. A former General Counsel in the technology sector, Billie advises clients in the technology, retail and medtech sectors on intellectual property and corporate matters.

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