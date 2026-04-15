At The Wheel: Spring Edition

So… how can we deliver success for you today?

For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.

Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.

Article Insights

Laura Baucus’s articles from Dykema are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Dykema are most popular: within Law Department Performance and Consumer Protection topic(s)

Spring brings renewed momentum for the automotive industry as companies respond to shifting market conditions, regulatory changes, and continued innovation. In this Spring Edition of At the Wheel: An Automotive Roundup, Dykema’s Automotive, Mobility & Transportation (AMT) Group highlights recent thought leadership and looks ahead to upcoming events, including our signature Automotive Summit in August.

Now Available: 2026 Automotive Trends Report

Dykema’s fourth annual Automotive Trends Report is now available, offering legal insights informed by a survey of OEMs, suppliers, and other key industry stakeholders. The report examines trends across ten critical areas, including Supply Chain, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, and Artificial Intelligence.

Explore the full 2026 Automotive Trends Report.

Looking for a quick primer on the 2026 Automotive Trends Report? In “Signals Shaping U.S. Automotive Legal Priorities,” a recent interview with GlobalAutoIndustry.com, Laura Baucus, Director of Dykema’s Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Group, shares key takeaways drawn from this year’s report, including:

Where legal risk is accelerating across the industry

The top concerns facing OEMs and suppliers

How AI and advanced mobility are reshaping the legal landscape

Listen to the full interview.

Dykema Drives Auto Webinar, Session #1: What to Do When the Government Comes Knocking: Guidance for Automotive Companies (March 24, 2026)

Speakers Jennifer Beidel, Mark Chutkow, and Sarah Douglas discussed how automotive companies can respond when government investigators arrive. The webinar outlined key differences between criminal search warrants, administrative ICE warrants, and warrantless visits, and provided practical guidance for OEMs, suppliers, and other industry participants.

To view a recording of this session and explore past Dykema Drives webinars, visit our full YouTube playlist.

Speakers Joanne Zimolzak, John Rhoades, and Tina Toma discussed the rapidly evolving U.S. tariff landscape following the Supreme Court’s decision invalidating certain IEEPA tariffs. The webinar covered ongoing refund litigation before the Court of International Trade, key considerations for impacted companies, and practical steps to preserve claims and manage risk amid continued uncertainty.

What’s Ahead

We have an active lineup in the months ahead, with team members participating in key industry events across the country. We look forward to connecting and contributing to conversations shaping the industry. You’ll find us at the events below, with several of our attorneys featured as speakers:

If you’re attending any of these events, we’d welcome a connection.

As advanced mobility technologies such as ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and EVs continue to expand, legal and regulatory pressures are increasing. In this session, speakers Clay Cossé and Jay Logel will discuss emerging product liability and consumer claims, as well as evolving regulatory developments, including at NHTSA.

Dykema Drives Annual Automotive Legal Summit | August 13 | M1 Concourse

Registration is now open.

Dykema’s Annual Automotive Legal Summit returns to M1 Concourse on August 13. This year’s program features a streamlined, high-impact format with fast-paced sessions, practical takeaways, and valuable networking opportunities.

We’ll kick things off with lunch and carry the momentum into the evening, culminating in high-speed track experiences. Designed for in-house legal and corporate professionals, the program will offer CLE credit and deliver an engaging day at the intersection of law and the automotive industry.

Register here.

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