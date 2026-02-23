Pentagon Recruits Business Operators For National Defense

On February 13, 2026, United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the creation of the Business Operators for National Defense program ("BOND") through a video released to social media. The program seeks to embed private-sector executives directly into the War Department's acquisition processes. BOND is designed to eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies that have historically delayed the delivery of critical weapons systems and equipment to warfighters.

Background and Purpose

The BOND program is positioned as a core component of the War Department's broader "Arsenal of Freedom" initiative. Secretary Hegseth characterized the current acquisition framework as a "bureaucratic maze that stifled production and delayed critical deliveries to our warfighters when they needed them most." The program represents an effort to fundamentally restructure how the Department procures and fields military equipment by leveraging expertise from the private sector.

Structure of BOND

The War Department has already engaged more than 70 former corporate officers as part of the program and is actively seeking to expand BOND to approximately 250 industry executives. BOND plans to embed executives with significant corporate experience into key War Department offices. Given priorities announced by the White House since the beginning of the Trump Administration to bolster National Security, this opportunity likely involves executives operating in critical minerals and materials, artificial intelligence and data centers, shipbuilding, energy, and direct defense-related projects. Companies interested in BOND should review the Pentagon's Critical Technology Areas to determine how best they may fit in with the BOND initiative.

The War Department articulated several goals for the BOND program, including accelerating acquisition timelines, increasing domestic manufacturing capacity, optimizing production processes, and strengthening supply chain resilience. These objectives align with broader policy discussions regarding the defense industrial base and the perceived need to streamline procurement in response to evolving national security challenges.

Practical Implications

The program creates a direct channel for industry participation in shaping policy. Executives interested in volunteering for BOND may contact the program coordinator at bond@war.mil. Companies considering participation should evaluate potential conflicts of interest and ethics compliance obligations that may arise from embedding personnel within the War Department.

The BOND program represents a notable effort to address longstanding concerns about acquisition efficiency within the War Department. While the program's ultimate impact will depend on implementation and sustained commitment, private-sector executives should closely track how these reforms create opportunities for involvement with the War Department.

