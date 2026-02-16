OGC's 2025 Year In Review: The In-House-Minded Legal Model Becomes Essential

Outside GC’s articles from Outside GC are most popular:

Firm growth and rising client demand reflect a shift toward flexible, business-first legal support.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 2025, companies across industries faced mounting regulatory complexity, rapid technological change, and mounting pressure to move faster with leaner teams. Against that backdrop, Outside General Counsel LLP ("OGC") saw significant growth in demand for its in-house-minded legal model, which indicates the broader shift in how organizations access experienced legal support.

Throughout the year, clients turned to OGC not as an alternative to traditional law firms, but as a primary legal partner to provide senior-level judgment, practical guidance and flexible support aligned with real business priorities.

Firm Growth

In 2025, OGC made meaningful investments to better serve clients navigating a more complex legal and regulatory landscape. The firm expanded its partner-level bench across practice areas, growing to a nationwide team of 80 attorneys. Recruiting momentum accelerated significantly year over year, reflecting sustained client demand for experienced, business-minded legal support without the inefficiencies of traditional law firm models.

"We are committed to delivering a comprehensive service model that meets the full range of our clients' needs," said Gregory Williamson, Managing Partner of OGC. "Expanding our team with highly experienced legal professionals with former GCs and senior in-house leaders remains central to that strategy, especially in areas where clients are seeking practical guidance without unnecessary overhead or learning curves. We are proud of the roster of talent who joined us in 2025."

Practice and Industry Highlights

Demand remained strong across OGC's core practice areas, with notable activity across technology transactions, employment and immigration, data privacy and security, intellectual property, and regulatory advisory work. Industry engagement was especially strong in sectors such as technology, life sciences, retail, and sports, entertainment, and media.

In response to growing demand in brand-driven and high-visibility industries, OGC launched its Sports, Entertainment & Media practice in 2025. Led by OGC Partner Bradford C. Auerbach, the practice advises clients on sponsorships, media rights, talent, licensing and other complex commercial arrangements which illustrates the firm's continued focus on aligning legal strategy with commercial objectives in fast-moving markets.

Recognition

The firm and its attorneys were recognized by multiple industry organizations in 2025. Most notably, OGC Partner Ted Stern was named one of the Top 25 Media and Entertainment Attorneys of 2025 nationwide by Attorney Intel. Stern leads the firm's Technology Transactions and Digital Media practice.

Client feedback remained a key indicator of success, with OGC earning a Net Promoter Score of 85 in 2025. This is nearly three times the legal industry average, reflecting strong client satisfaction, repeat engagements and long-term partnerships.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As companies continue to navigate regulatory change, technological advancement, and economic uncertainty, OGC enters 2026 focused on expanding its bench, deepening industry expertise, and delivering legal support that is practical, flexible and aligned with how businesses actually operate.

"What 2025 confirmed is that experienced judgment, delivered with an in-house mindset, is essential," Williamson added. "We're excited to build on this momentum and support clients as trusted partners in the year ahead."

GC provides outside general counsel services to companies of all sizes, offering project-based support, subject-matter expertise, and day-to-day GC services through a team of partner-level business attorneys. For more information visit: Outside General Counsel Corporate Legal Services.

