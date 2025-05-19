ARTICLE
19 May 2025

The Fine Print Face-off Of Indemnification vs. Limitation Of Liability

OG
Outside GC

Contributor

Outside GC logo
OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an ALSP. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, we deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client’s headcount or sacrificing quality.
Explore Firm Details
Indemnification clauses are a key mechanism for allocating risk in commercial contracts, and because they carry significant financial and reputational consequences...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Billie Munro Audia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Indemnification clauses are a key mechanism for allocating risk in commercial contracts, and because they carry significant financial and reputational consequences, they deserve focused attention from both legal and business stakeholders.

In her latest Contracts Corner column with ACC Docket, Billie Munro Audia and co-author, Mary Ambacher, Associate General Counsel, Corporate and Privacy for Wayfair, review the key elements of indemnification provisions with the goal of helping in-house counsel better understand:

  • What an indemnification provision addresses;
  • The duties an indemnification provision may impose;
  • The events that an indemnification may cover; and
  • The interplay of limitation of liability and governing law provisions vis-à-vis indemnification.

Audia's Contracts Corner column features advice and actionable tips designed to help in-house counsel navigate the increasingly complex world of commercial contracts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Billie Munro Audia
Billie Munro Audia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More