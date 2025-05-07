Navigating Tariff Hikes And Contractual Risk In Commercial Agreements

Recent tariff hikes are on everyone's radar. For GCs and their legal teams, assessing commercial contracts for possible tariff-related risk is a top concern.
In her latest Contracts Corner column with ACC Docket, Billie Munro Audia and co-author, Stephanie Penninger, Associate General Counsel, Supply Chain for Wayfair, offer a practical framework to help legal teams stay ahead of shifting tariff landscapes, including how to:
- Assess tariff exposure
- Review critical contract terms
- Advise business partners with confidence
Audia's Contracts Corner column features advice and actionable tips designed to help in-house counsel navigate the increasingly complex world of commercial contracts.
Billie Munro Audia is a Partner with OGC. She is a former General Counsel in the technology sector. Billie advises clients in the technology, retail and medtech sectors on intellectual property and corporate matters.
