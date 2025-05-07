ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Navigating Tariff Hikes And Contractual Risk In Commercial Agreements

OG
Outside GC

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Billie Munro Audia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Recent tariff hikes are on everyone's radar. For GCs and their legal teams, assessing commercial contracts for possible tariff-related risk is a top concern.

In her latest Contracts Corner column with ACC Docket, Billie Munro Audia and co-author, Stephanie Penninger, Associate General Counsel, Supply Chain for Wayfair, offer a practical framework to help legal teams stay ahead of shifting tariff landscapes, including how to:

  • Assess tariff exposure
  • Review critical contract terms
  • Advise business partners with confidence

Audia's Contracts Corner column features advice and actionable tips designed to help in-house counsel navigate the increasingly complex world of commercial contracts.

Billie Munro Audia is a Partner with OGC. She is a former General Counsel in the technology sector. Billie advises clients in the technology, retail and medtech sectors on intellectual property and corporate matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Billie Munro Audia
Billie Munro Audia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
