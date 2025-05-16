Texas May Soon Reshape Non-Competes For Healthcare Workers: What Employers Need To Know

Takeaways

SB 1318 would expand non-compete limitations to include physicians, dentists, nurses, and physician assistants.

Restrictive covenants would be limited to one year in duration and a five-mile geographic scope.

If enacted, the law would take effect September 1, 2025, and apply only to new or renewed agreements, prompting employers to review and revise their current contracts.

A significant proposal has been introduced in the Texas Legislature that would limit non-compete agreements for physicians, dentists, nurses, and physician assistants in Texas. Senate Bill 1318 (SB 1318), authored by Senator Charles Schwertner, and its companion House Bill 4504 (HB 4504), authored by Representative Greg Bonnen, seek to balance employer protections with workforce mobility and patient care.

For healthcare employers, the legislation—if passed—would require substantial changes to new non-compete contracts in Texas.

What is Senate Bill 1318?

SB 1318 proposes revisions to the Texas Covenants Not to Compete Act (Tex. Bus. & Comm. Code § 15.50, et seq.) that limit the scope of restrictive covenants in healthcare employment contracts.

This bill is particularly relevant to:

Physicians;

Dentists;

Nurses;

Physician assistants; and

Healthcare organizations that employ healthcare practitioners.

Key Provisions of SB 1318

Here is a breakdown of the most important changes from the current version of SB 1318.

1.Non-Compete Limits for "Health Care Practitioners"

The bill adds specific protections for dentists, nurses, and physician assistants, who are defined as "health care practitioners." The current Act only has specific provisions for physicians practicing medicine.

2. Buyout Clause Requirement

As with physicians, non-competes for "health care practitioners" would need a buyout option for the restrictive covenant. The buyout cost for physicians, dentists, and health care practitioners must not exceed the individual's "total annual salary and wages at the time of termination."

3. One-Year Time Limit

The restriction period of any non-compete clause for physicians, dentists, and health care practitioners cannot exceed one year after employment or contract termination.

4. Five-Mile Radius

The geographical restriction must be limited to five miles from the location where the healthcare provider primarily practices.

5. Access to Patient Information & Ongoing Treatment Protections

The current Act has provisions to facilitate access to patient information and ongoing treatment for physicians. The proposed legislation currently does not extend the protections to dentists and other health care practitioners.

Implications for Texas Healthcare Employers

If passed, SB 1318 would go into effect on September 1, 2025. The amendments would only apply to agreements entered into or renewed on or after the effective date. While the law does not directly affect the enforceability of existing agreements, the amendments may weigh on the reasonableness of existing physician buyouts, which require a buyout at a "reasonable price," and the reasonableness of existing restrictions, such as the geographic scope and duration.

Healthcare employers should inventory their existing non-compete agreements with physicians, dentists, nurses, and physician assistants. Not only should employers revise future agreements to comply with the law if passed, but employers should consider whether to amend existing non-compete agreements to have parity with the new agreements.

Current Status of SB 1318

As of this writing, Senate Bill 1318 has been passed by the Senate and is out of the House Committee on Public Health. The bill is waiting for a vote by the House.

The bill has the support of the Texas Medical Association and various physician and nurse advocacy groups, but is notably opposed by the Texas Hospital Association, which is the principal advocate of the state's hospitals and healthcare systems.

Lawmakers will consider whether to move the bill forward during the current legislative session. You can check the status of the bill here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.