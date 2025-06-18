Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025: When Good Cases Go Bad—Top HR Mistakes Leading To Big Jury Verdicts (Podcast)

In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025 podcast series, Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis/Tampa), Julianne Pinter (senior counsel, Torrance), and Vince Verde (shareholder, Orange County) discuss large runaway jury verdicts and strategies to avoid them. The speakers begin by reviewing statistics that highlight several reasons for the trend of "nuclear verdicts," citing contributing factors such as jury attitudes towards management and employers, witness and counsel credibility, lack of documentation supporting the disputed adverse employment action, and perceptions about the fairness of the law. The speakers then look at examples of substantial runaway verdicts and share insights on preventive measures that can be implemented at the HR level, including seeking legal counsel early in the process and ensuring proper employee training, documentation, and thorough investigations.

