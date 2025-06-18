ARTICLE
18 June 2025

Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025: When Good Cases Go Bad—Top HR Mistakes Leading To Big Jury Verdicts (Podcast)

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
United States Employment and HR
James M. Paul,Julianne Pinter, and Vince Verde
In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025 podcast series, Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis/Tampa), Julianne Pinter (senior counsel, Torrance), and Vince Verde (shareholder, Orange County) discuss large runaway jury verdicts and strategies to avoid them. The speakers begin by reviewing statistics that highlight several reasons for the trend of "nuclear verdicts," citing contributing factors such as jury attitudes towards management and employers, witness and counsel credibility, lack of documentation supporting the disputed adverse employment action, and perceptions about the fairness of the law. The speakers then look at examples of substantial runaway verdicts and share insights on preventive measures that can be implemented at the HR level, including seeking legal counsel early in the process and ensuring proper employee training, documentation, and thorough investigations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
James M. Paul
Julianne Pinter
Vince Verde
