Class Action Review: A Brief Look At How Florida Courts Are Interpreting The Security Of Communications Act In The Digital Age

Courts in Florida are redefining how a decades-old privacy law applies in the digital age. The Florida Security of Communications Act (FSCA) was originally passed to stop phone calls and private messages from being recorded unlawfully, but now it's being tested in ways lawmakers likely didn't envision.

In recent years, private consumers have been filing FSCA class actions against Florida businesses, alleging that those businesses unlawfully recorded or monitored communications with the consumer. This could have happened through chat boxes, automated call recordings, direct text messages, or website interactions. And as such, these suits are essentially asking Florida courts to apply the FSCA to modern technologies that simply didn't exist when the law was passed.

This means that courts are playing a key role in deciding how the statute applies to today's digital communications. In some cases, courts have allowed claims to move forward, reasoning that users could reasonably expect online chats, texts, or other electronic interactions to remain private. In other cases, judges have dismissed claims where consent was implied or where third-party service providers were deemed to be acting on the company's behalf rather than as independent interceptors. Basically, the question of what constitutes a "private communication" under the FSCA is still taking shape.

Theoretically, companies could face liability in one Florida jurisdiction, while the same conduct is allowed in another, depending on how courts are interpreting the FSCA. Lawmakers should consider updating the FSCA to clarify consent, privacy definitions, and the statute's application to certain digital communications. But, until then, courts are driving the law's evolution.

TAKEAWAY: Businesses must comply regardless, and they now must navigate a legal landscape where traditional calls and texts are no longer the only concern – website chat logs, app messages, and automated systems can all be scrutinized under FSCA. As litigation continues, Florida's courts will decide how far an old law reaches in a world of smartphones, online customer service, and automated communications.

