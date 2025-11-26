State AGs And ​"Junk" Fees- NAAG Consumer Protection Conference Fall 2025 (Podcast)

self

In Part One of our two-part series on the NAAG Fall Consumer Protection Conference, we cover key takeaways from the Attorneys General panel and a discussion on price transparency featuring Kelley Drye's Beth Chun. Hear insights from state AGs on enforcement priorities, compliance expectations, and the growing focus on transparent pricing laws nationwide.

