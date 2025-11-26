ARTICLE
26 November 2025

State AGs And ​"Junk" Fees- NAAG Consumer Protection Conference Fall 2025 (Podcast)

In Part One of our two-part series on the NAAG Fall Consumer Protection Conference, we cover key takeaways from the Attorneys General panel and a discussion on price transparency featuring Kelley Drye's Beth Chun. Hear insights from state AGs on enforcement priorities, compliance expectations, and the growing focus on transparent pricing laws nationwide.

Paul Singer
Abigail Stempson
Beth Bolen Chun
Andrea DeLorimier
