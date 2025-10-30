ARTICLE
FTC And AGs Rally For Fans In Ticketmaster And Live Nation Lawsuit Over Bots And Fees (Podcast)

The FTC and seven state attorneys general have sued Ticketmaster and Live Nation, alleging deceptive practices and violations of the BOTS Act. The complaint claims the companies secretly worked with ticket brokers, let them bypass security limits, and used "bait-and-switch" pricing tactics that misled consumers.

This episode unpacks the case, what it says about the government's focus on junk fees and platform accountability, and the key lessons for businesses conducting pricing tests or managing third-party relationships.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, and Abigail Stempson.

