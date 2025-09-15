Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 2 – Update To The Texas Telemarketing Laws (Video)

Episode 2 is now live. Episode two covers the very recent amendments to Texas' telemarketing laws which became effective September 1. In the episode we discuss the increasing frequency with which states are amending their telemarketing laws to include requirements that are more aligned with or stricter than the TCPA and to add a private right of action. We discuss the specific changes to the Texas statute and how companies marketing in Texas and to Texas residents can comply.

Watch Episode 2 Here:

