Grocery Shopper Perspectives 2025 Report

As wealth becomes more concentrated, shoppers are increasingly less satisfied by middle-of-the-road offerings. Instead, they gravitate toward specialists: retailers laser-focused on price, or retailers delivering value through next-level fresh food offerings and in-store experience.

How are U.S. consumers deciding in which stores to spend their precious dollars?

Seventy-five percent of consumers have changed how they shop for groceries due to financial pressure, according to our 2025 Grocery Shopper Perspectives report. From buying more private brand, to shopping different stores, to reducing spending on chips, candy and soda — plus other tactics — shoppers in 2024 were intentional about shifting their dollars in pursuit of greater value, and they expect to do the same in 2025.

The report reveals how those intentions vary based on age, income and region; explores store choice drivers beyond price; profiles retailers that have built advantages in those key areas; and offers insight from the leaders of the AlixPartners grocery practice.

