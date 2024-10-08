Climate Pledge Arena Settles Over "Transaction Fees" For Concessions

- Washington AG Bob Ferguson has reached a settlement with Seattle Arena Company, LLC, which operates Climate Pledge Arena, to resolve allegations that the company collected a hidden fee on certain food and beverage sales in violation of the state's Consumer Protection Act.
- According to the AG's office, Seattle Arena Company failed to disclose a 3% "transaction fee" to consumers on menu boards or at some point-of-sale machines.
- Under the terms of the settlement, Seattle Arena Company must pay $315,000 to the AG's office for investigation costs and to be used towards future enforcement, and must clearly and conspicuously disclose all fees to consumers before the point of sale. The settlement is also contingent on the resolution of private class action litigation over the same fees, in which the proposed settlement establishes a claim fund of $162,971 for impacted consumers. If the court does not approve the proposed class settlement, the AG's settlement becomes null and void.
