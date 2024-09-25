ARTICLE
25 September 2024

California Governor Newsom Vetoes Bill That Would Require Browser Developers To Implement Opt-Out Preference Signal

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed the proposed (and somewhat controversial) AB 3048. The bill would have required web browser developers to include a setting that allowed consumers to send an opt-out...
United States California Consumer Protection
Photo of Steven M. Millendorf
Authors

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed the proposed (and somewhat controversial) AB 3048. The bill would have required web browser developers to include a setting that allowed consumers to send an opt-out preference signal (OOPS).

Under the CCPA, websites are required to honor an OOPS for consumers to opt-out of disclosures of their personal information for monetary or other valuable consideration ("sales" as defined under the CCPA) or for the purposes of cross-context behavioral advertising ("sharing" as defined under the CCPA). However, currently only a few browsers have the capability of sending the signal. This bill would have required browsers on both desktop and mobile platforms to send the OOPS for consumers to convey their opt-out preference.

In the absence of a legal requirement, consumers will only be able to send such a signal on browsers that either natively support the signal or provide it through a browser extension. Under the CCPA, website providers are still required to provide other methods for consumers to make their opt-out preferences.

I am concerned, however, about placing a mandate on operating system (OS)
developers at this time. No major mobile OS incorporates an option for an optout signal. By contrast, most internet browsers either include such an option or, if users choose, they can download a plug-in with the same functionality. To ensure the ongoing usability of mobile devices, it's best if design questions are first addressed by developers, rather than by regulators.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Steven M. Millendorf
Steven M. Millendorf
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More