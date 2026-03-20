Gabriel Pinilla On Coffee Shops: La Voz De Los Ruferos (Podcast)

In this episode of La Voz de los Ruferos, Coffee Shops host Jessica Bravo sits down with Adams & Reese Denver Partner in Charge, Gabriel Pinilla, who shares a bit about his bicultural background and offers practical, insightful guidance for Hispanic roofing contractors.

Pinilla is a business law and commercial litigation attorney whose practice spans a wide range of industries, including construction and home improvement, marketing and sales, and financial services. He has been with Adams & Reese since 2022 and is licensed to practice in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, and Texas. He is based in Denver, Colorado.

Pinilla discusses his bicultural heritage, noting that his father was exiled from Cuba after losing everything when the government seized his family's property, while his mother has roots in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. He highlights the strong Latino community in Colorado and references Federico Peña, the first Latino mayor of Denver, as an important historical figure in the state.

A central theme of the interview is the evolution of Latino professionals in the roofing and construction industries. Pinilla observes that many of his clients are Latino and that a new generation is emerging; no longer just laborers, but business owners, project managers, and company leaders. He cautions contractors about a common pitfall: signing contracts that are unfairly favorable to general contractors. He urges them to carefully review payment clauses and fully understand contract terms before signing.

Pinilla encourages contractors to pursue continuing education through associations like the NRCA and conferences such as Western States Roofing. He also mentions his involvement with the Cottonwood Institute, an organization that promotes environmental education and leadership in Colorado. His closing advice: dare to become an entrepreneur, seek mentorship, and consult legal professionals when issues arise.

Listen to the full episode here: La Voz de los Ruferos.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.