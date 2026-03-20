Georgia HB 676: A Bill Property Owners And Contractors Should Watch

Property owners, contractors, and others dealing with mechanics and materialmen’s liens in Georgia should keep an eye on HB 676...

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Property owners, contractors, and others dealing with mechanics and materialmen’s liens in Georgia should keep an eye on HB 676, which is currently making its way through the Georgia General Assembly. The bill aims to curb misuse of the lien process and provide additional remedies to those challenging a frivolous lien filing.

What HB 676 Would Do

HB 676 would add a new Code section (O.C.G.A. § 44-14-366.6) to the mechanics and materialmen’s lien statutes. If a lien is filed “without substantial justification or that is not made in good faith or that is made with malice or a wrongful purpose,” this new Code section would impose a fine of $1,500 per lien on the lien claimant, in addition to any attorney’s fees or court costs incurred by the party challenging the lien.

The bill aims to deter frivolous lien filings by imposing consequences on lien claimants who attempt to use lien filings for an improper purpose. As property owners and contractors know, frivolous lien filings cause delays in payment, cloud title, and increase expenses. Property owners and contractors would be able to use this new Code section to deter the filing of improper liens to keep their projects running smoothly.

Where the Bill Stands Now

HB 676 passed the Georgia House on February 9, 2026, and is currently with the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it awaits further action.

What Comes Next

Given the strong support in the House and the straightforward nature of the reforms, the bill is expected to clear the Senate. Should it pass the Georgia Senate, it is not expected to face a veto threat from the Governor.

Further updates on HB 676 will be provided as it continues its journey to becoming law.

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