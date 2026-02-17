Appellate Court Reinforces Strict Compliance With Statutory Notice‑of‑Claim Deadlines In Contract Disputes

The New York Appellate Division, Second Department, recently reaffirmed that notice‑of‑claim requirements can bar contract claims when statutory deadlines are missed. In Custom Crafted Management Solutions, Inc. v. Elmont Fire District, the court dismissed a breach‑of‑contract action for failure to timely file a notice of claim as required by N.Y. Town Law § 180.

The dispute arose from four contracts that the Elmont Fire District entered into with four separate vendors. Each vendor subsequently assigned its rights under its respective contract to the plaintiff. On December 27, 2022, the plaintiff issued four invoices demanding payment, each with a due date of January 31, 2023. The Fire District did not make payment by the deadline. More than eight months later, the plaintiff filed a notice of claim by hand on October 2, 2023, seeking the amounts allegedly due, and mailed it on October 10, 2023. The plaintiff commenced the action on March 3, 2024, asserting breach of contract and related claims.

The Fire District moved to dismiss the complaint, on the ground that the plaintiff failed to file a notice of claim within six months of the accrual of its causes of action, as required by applicable statute, Town Law § 180. The trial court found that factual questions existed regarding when the claims accrued and denied the motion. On appeal, the Second Department reversed.

The appellate court emphasized that Town Law § 180 imposes a condition precedent that no action may be maintained arising out of a contract unless a verified written claim is filed within six months after the cause of action accrued. The court stated that "[c]ourts have no authority to disregard lack of compliance with such a provision," making clear that the statutory notice of claim provisions is mandatory, not discretionary.

The court explained that a contractor's claim accrues when its demand for payment is rejected. Plaintiff set January 31, 2023, as the payment deadline. The claim accrued when the Fire District did not pay by the deadline. The six‑month notice‑of‑claim period therefore expired on or about July 31, 2023. Because the plaintiff did not serve its notice of claim until October 2023—more than eight months after accrual—the appellate court reversed the trial court and granted the Fire District's motion to dismiss. The filing of the notice of claim was untimely as a matter of law.

This decision highlights how strictly courts enforce statutory notice‑of‑claim requirements. Even where the underlying contract claims may appear straightforward, the failure to strictly comply with mandated condition precedent can be fatal.

