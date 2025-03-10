ARTICLE
10 March 2025

Weathering The Storm – Part 2: Construction Insurance's Protection Against Natural Disasters

United States Real Estate and Construction
Patrick A. Kelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the wake of increasingly frequent natural disasters, construction insurance has become more critical than ever. While many stakeholders view insurance as just another project cost, it is actually your first line of defense against catastrophic losses from wildfires, tornados, or hurricanes. Understanding your insurance options and obligations is not just good business—it is essential for project survival.

Builder's Risk Insurance

Purpose and Coverage

Builder's Risk Insurance serves as a fundamental protection mechanism for construction projects, providing essential coverage for:

  • Work in progress against various casualty losses
  • Materials stored on-site and in transit
  • Temporary structures and equipment
  • Debris removal after a covered loss

This type of insurance typically provides coverage based on the replacement cost value of the project, making it an imperative tool for both property owners and contractors involved in the construction process. Builder's risk insurance is like a homeowner's or commercial property owner's insurance policy but specifically designed to cover losses during the building process.

Risk Allocation

In the absence of specific contractual provisions, contractors generally assume the burden of casualty loss risk on construction projects. Builder's Risk Insurance effectively transfers this substantial risk to insurance carriers, providing a vital safety net for project stakeholders. Common risk allocation considerations include:

  • Responsibility for policy procurement
  • Payment of deductibles
  • Allocation of coverage limits
  • Subcontractor obligations

To ensure adequate protection, coverage limits should be carefully calculated to match the total project value, including both materials and labor costs.

Key Considerations

When selecting a Builder's Risk policy, stakeholders must evaluate several critical factors, including policy exclusions and regional risk factors.

There are policy exclusions and limitations to watch for, including:

  • Earth movement and subsidence
  • Flood damage and/or water intrusion
  • Mold and pollution
  • Wind damage in coastal areas
  • Defective workmanship
  • Design errors
  • Delay or loss of use
  • Coverage for consequential and other damages contractually limited by the parties

Regional Risk Factors to consider:

  • Hurricane exposure in coastal regions
  • Earthquake zones
  • Flood-prone areas
  • Wildfire risk zones
  • Severe weather patterns

Additional Insurance Considerations

Commercial General Liability

Commercial General Liability insurance provides essential coverage for third-party claims that may arise during construction projects. Key aspects include:

Coverage Areas:

  • Bodily injury to third parties
  • Property damage to adjacent structures or work done by others on the same structure
  • Personal and advertising injury
  • Products-completed operations

Common Exclusions:

  • Expected or intended injury
  • Contractual liability
  • Workers' compensation claims
  • Professional services
  • Business Risk exclusions (damage to the insured's work and products or impaired property or recalls)

Professional Liability

Professional Liability insurance plays a crucial role for design professionals (for example, architects and engineers) involved in construction projects. This coverage generally covers claims relating to:

  • Design errors and omissions
  • Professional negligence
  • Project management failures
  • Construction administration mistakes

Insurance Best Practices

To maximize insurance protection, implement these essential practices:

Documentation Requirements:

  • Detailed incident reports
  • Photographs of damage
  • Weather records
  • Communication logs
  • Witness statements

Communication Protocol:

  • Immediate notification to carriers
  • Immediate notification to subcontractors, design professionals and/or others who may be involved or have risk transfer obligations
  • Regular updates to stakeholders
  • Documentation of all conversations
  • Written confirmation of verbal discussions

Policy Management:

  • Regular coverage reviews
  • Annual limit assessments
  • Deductible evaluations
  • Coverage gap analysis

There are also other ways to manage risk, including:

  • Performing regular peer reviews
  • Keeping detailed documentation practices
  • Establishing clear communication protocols
  • Continuous professional education

Weathering the Storm: Key Takeaways

The right insurance coverage can mean the difference between project recovery and financial disaster. Take time to review your insurance policies regularly and ensure they provide adequate protection for your specific risks. Remember that insurance is an investment in your project's future, not just another cost to minimize it. Work closely with your insurance professionals and legal counsel to develop a comprehensive risk management strategy that protects your interests when natural disasters strike.

Pre-Disaster Checklist:

  • Review all insurance policies
  • Review all contracts, particularly for risk transfer obligations and related insurance
  • Update coverage limits as needed
  • Document existing conditions
  • Establish emergency protocols
  • Create communication plans

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

