How Does Construction Impact Human Lives? The Intersection Of Construction And Data Science With Marissa Wade (Video)

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
In this interview, Marissa Wade, an Associate in Ankura's
Construction Disputes & Advisory practice, shares why she chose
construction as her career path.
Marissa has an interesting story. Originally from Chicago, she
went on to study civil engineering and data science at UC Berkeley
and finally ended up on the East Coast in Ankura's New York
City office, where she says the construction team impressively
integrates her passions for data and civil engineering. Marissa has
always been fascinated by the world around her and how the
construction industry impacts each of us every day.
This Women in Construction Week, listen to the full interview
hosted by John Frehse to hear more about Marissa's inspiring
journey as a woman in this male-dominated industry.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.