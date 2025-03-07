How Does Construction Impact Human Lives? The Intersection Of Construction And Data Science With Marissa Wade (Video)

In this interview, Marissa Wade, an Associate in Ankura's Construction Disputes & Advisory practice, shares why she chose construction as her career path.

Marissa has an interesting story. Originally from Chicago, she went on to study civil engineering and data science at UC Berkeley and finally ended up on the East Coast in Ankura's New York City office, where she says the construction team impressively integrates her passions for data and civil engineering. Marissa has always been fascinated by the world around her and how the construction industry impacts each of us every day.

This Women in Construction Week, listen to the full interview hosted by John Frehse to hear more about Marissa's inspiring journey as a woman in this male-dominated industry.

