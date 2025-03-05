ARTICLE
5 March 2025

From Political Science To Construction: Natasha Dahl's Path To Leadership In A Changing Industry (Video)

In a compelling interview, Natasha Dahl, a Senior Director at Ankura's DC office, takes us through her unexpected transition from a degree in political science to a thriving career in construction management.
In a compelling interview, Natasha Dahl, a Senior Director at Ankura's DC office, takes us through her unexpected transition from a degree in political science to a thriving career in construction management.

Natasha shares how a chance opportunity in DC led her to discover her passion for construction disputes and advisory, ultimately obtaining a master's degree in construction management from LSU. Her story is enriched by her experiences working on exciting projects, including one in Antarctica, and the mentorship she received from Anamaria Popescu, which has been pivotal in her career.

As we celebrate Women in Construction Week, Natasha's journey serves as an inspiring example of breaking barriers and excelling in a traditionally male-dominated field. Natasha is not only focused on delivering exceptional results for her clients but is also deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of leaders in her field.

Listen to the full interview hosted by John Frehse.

