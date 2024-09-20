Dispute Resolution Considerations In Construction Contracts (Video)

self

Explore the various avenues for resolving disputes in the context of construction contracts. From mediation and arbitration to litigation and the involvement of third-party technical experts, this webinar will cover the advantages and considerations of each method to help you determine the most effective resolution process for your project.

Presented by:

Chris Kolosov, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Emily Anderson, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Cesar Pereira, Special Counsel, Sheppard Mullin

