Foreign Investment In US Real Estate: A Legal Guide For International Buyers

A Chinese tech entrepreneur loses $1 million on a Seattle condo deal after 6 months of negotiations when he's unable to transfer enough money out of China to complete the purchase, leading to a forfeiture of his earnest money. A Vietnamese developer acquires a $15 million industrial property, only to be blindsided by a roughly $5 million environmental cleanup obligation because it never conducted even a basic environmental due diligence before it bought the property. A Spanish company walks away from an 8-month, $12 million land acquisition after discovering that only half the property is zoned for industrial use.

These aren't rare outliers—they're cautionary tales that underscore why foreign nationals buying U.S. real estate need experienced, cross-border legal guidance.

For foreign buyers and international property investors, the U.S. offers a compelling blend of robust legal protections, market transparency, and long-term growth potential. However, U.S. real estate law is uniquely complex and highly decentralized. Navigating this intricate system successfully demands thoughtful planning and experienced legal counsel.

Navigating a Complex Legal Landscape

One of the most critical aspects for international investors to grasp is the vast variation in real estate law across U.S. jurisdictions. The United States operates under a layered legal system—federal, state, and local—meaning the rules governing a property in one city can differ dramatically just a few miles away. This complexity makes cross-border real estate attorneys essential for foreign investment in U.S. real estate markets.

Consider a development project in Seattle compared to one in Bellevue, its neighboring city a 15 minute drive across Lake Washington. We've seen projects falter when investors, unaware of nuanced permitting differences or overlooked zoning requirements, failed to obtain the necessary approvals. Understanding these distinctions and preparing for them proactively is fundamental to a successful real estate investment.

Tax Is Only One Piece of the Puzzle

Foreign buyers and overseas property investors must also contend with a multifaceted tax environment. This can include federal income tax, capital gains tax under FIRPTA (Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act), and additional state and local taxes—all regardless of their residency status.

While rigorous tax planning is undeniably important, it's just one component of a comprehensive investment strategy. Successful real estate ventures also require meticulous consideration of entity structure, financing, robust due diligence, and compliance with numerous overlapping regulatory regimes.

Key Steps for Foreign Real Estate Investors

Before diving into any U.S. real estate investment, international buyers should follow these essential steps.

These steps are essential for all international property investment transactions, regardless of size or complexity.

Pre-Investment Phase:

Establish a U.S. bank account and secure foreign national mortgage pre-approval

Obtain an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) from the IRS if you don't have a Social Security Number

Research state-specific foreign investment disclosure requirements—some states like Florida require additional filings

Due Diligence Essentials:

Always order a comprehensive title search going back at least 30 years

Verify zoning compliance through municipal records, not just real estate listings

Budget an additional 2–5% of the purchase price for closing costs, which vary significantly by state

Financing Strategy:

International real estate investors typically need a 25–40% down payment for investment properties

Establish credit history through secured credit cards or alternative credit programs

Consider portfolio lenders who keep loans in-house rather than selling to government-backed entities

Frequently Asked Questions: Foreign Investment in US Real Estate

Q: Can foreign nationals get mortgages for US real estate investments?

A: Yes, but requirements are stricter. Overseas real estate investors typically need 25–40% down payments, higher credit scores, and may face interest rates 0.5–1% above standard rates. Portfolio lenders and specialized international loan programs offer the best options.

Q: Are there restrictions on which US states allow foreign real estate investment?

A: Most states welcome foreign investment, but some have disclosure requirements. Texas, Florida, and others may require registration for agricultural or large commercial purchases. We help clients navigate these state-specific obligations.

Q: What's the difference between FIRPTA withholding and actual tax liability?

A: FIRPTA requires 15% withholding on the gross sale price when a foreign investor sells U.S. real estate. However, your final tax liability may be significantly lower depending on capital gains, depreciation, and other factors. The withholding is a prepayment, not the final tax owed.

Q: How long does it typically take to close on US real estate as a foreign investor?

A: International transactions typically take 45–90 days, versus 30–45 for U.S. buyers. The longer timeline accounts for ITIN processing, entity formation, international wire transfers, financing approval, and cross-border due diligence.

Q: Should I buy U.S. real estate in my personal name or through a legal entity?

A: Most foreign buyers benefit from purchasing through an LLC, corporation, or trust for liability protection, tax optimization, and privacy. The right structure depends on your home country, investment size, risk exposure, the state in which the property is located, and long-term goals.

Q: What are the ongoing compliance requirements for foreign-owned US real estate?

A: You'll need to file annual federal tax returns and may need to file FBAR and FATCA disclosures if foreign accounts or entities are involved. Some states require annual reports or impose franchise/entity-level taxes. We help clients stay compliant at all levels.

Q: Can I remain anonymous when buying US real estate?

A: Anonymity is possible in some states through the use of LLCs or trusts. However, federal laws like the Corporate Transparency Act require beneficial ownership reporting to regulators. We can help you balance privacy with legal compliance.

Q: Does owning US property help me qualify for a visa or green card?

A: Not by itself. Real estate investment doesn't grant immigration benefits, but it can support a broader EB-5 strategy if structured to meet job creation and capital requirements. We have experienced immigration counsel who can assist when needed.

Q: Do I need to be in the U.S. to complete a real estate transaction?

A: No. Most foreign buyers close remotely using powers of attorney, U.S. notaries, or embassy/consular services. We have often represented clients who never physically entered the U.S. during the process.

Q: How do currency fluctuations affect my investment strategy?

A: Currency risk can significantly impact returns. A 10% currency swing can erase profits on leveraged deals. Some international property investors use hedging strategies, time purchases strategically, or factor 5–15% currency buffers into their financial models. We work with currency specialists to develop appropriate hedging strategies. We can connect you with bankers who can help you with these strategies.

Q: What happens if my home country restricts capital outflows mid-transaction?

A: This is increasingly common. We recommend securing financing commitments and legal opinions on capital transfer restrictions before signing purchase agreements. Having backup funding sources, understanding your home country's approval processes, and building longer closing timelines (90+ days) into contracts can prevent costly failures.

