Senate Banking Committee Advances Brian Johnson’s Nomination To Lead CFPB

The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee voted 13-11 along strict party lines on September 17 to advance Brian Johnson’s nomination to become Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The vote took place during an Executive Session at which the Committee also considered several other presidential nominations and legislation reauthorizing the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program.

Johnson’s nomination now moves to the full Senate. The Committee’s action was the next step following Johnson’s July 23 confirmation hearing. The Senate has not yet scheduled a floor vote on the nomination.

What Happens Next?

Following the Committee’s favorable vote, Johnson’s nomination will be placed on the Senate Executive Calendar for consideration by the full Senate. The principal remaining step in the confirmation process is therefore a vote by the full Senate.

Timing will depend on Senate floor scheduling. Under the Senate’s tentative 2026 schedule, the Senate is scheduled to be in a state work period for the mid-term elections from October 5 through November 6. Thus, unless the schedule changes, there is a relatively short period between the Committee’s September 17 action and the beginning of the pre-election recess in which the Senate could consider Johnson’s nomination.

If the full Senate confirms Johnson, however, he would not automatically assume the position immediately upon the Senate’s vote. President Trump would need to complete the appointment process, and Johnson would need to take the oath of office before assuming the duties of CFPB Director.

That is significant because Mark Paoletta is currently serving as Acting CFPB Director. Paoletta became Acting Director on August 1, 2026, when Russell Vought’s tenure as Acting Director ended. Johnson therefore would replace Paoletta only after Johnson has been confirmed, appointed, and taken the required oath of office.

For now, the key question is when Senate leadership will schedule the full Senate vote. If the Senate acts before its scheduled October 5 recess, the CFPB could have a Senate-confirmed Director in place before the November 3 midterm elections.