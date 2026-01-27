New Entrants In CA And RI AG Races

- within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
Source: The State AG Report
State: California, Rhode Island
- Republican Michael Gates, former city attorney for Huntington Beach, announced his candidacy for California AG. California AG Rob Bonta recently announced that he is running for reelection in 2026.
- Democrat Joseph J. Solomon Jr., a former Rhode Island state representative, announced his candidacy for Rhode Island AG, joining three other candidates in the Democratic primary field in the race to succeed AG Peter Neronha, who is term-limited.
