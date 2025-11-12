Key Takeaways To The State Attorneys General - Election Day 2025

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1

One Attorney General seat—in the Commonwealth of Virgina—was on the ballot in the November election. Virgina flipped its Attorney General seat from Republican to Democrat with the election of Jay Jones. New Jersey elected a new Governor who is near certain to appoint a new Democratic attorney general.

Key takeaway #2

Missouri, Wyoming, and Alaska each welcomed new attorneys general in recent months due to resignation to either seek higher office or to join the Trump administration. The successor AGs remained Republican.

Key takeaway #3

Over 30 state attorneys general are up for election in 2026.

Key takeaway #4

In light of the 2025 elections, the partisan breakdown for state attorneys general entering 2026 will be 24 Democrats and 27 Republicans (including the District of Columbia).

Introduction

Election Day 2025 included two high-profile elections that determined who will serve as the next state attorney general for the Commonwealth of Virginia and for the State of New Jersey. Former Virginia Delegate Jay Jones, a Democrat, was elected the next Virginia Attorney General and in New Jersey, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, was elected New Jersey's next governor. Governor-Elect Sherrill is expected to appoint a Democrat as the next New Jersey Attorney General.

In addition, several other states have welcomed new attorneys general in recent months, including Missouri, Wyoming, and Alaska.

Missouri

In Missouri, Catherine Hanaway replaced outgoing Attorney General Andrew Bailey after he resigned to become the co-Deputy Director of the FBI. Prior to serving as Attorney General, Hanaway served as Missouri House Speaker and later as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. Hanaway has explained that she intends to focus on Medicaid fraud, consumer protection, and violent crimes as attorney general. AG Hanaway has stated that, after serving out the remainder of AG Bailey's term, she will seek a full term of her own in 2028.1

Wyoming

In Wyoming, Keith Kautz was appointed to replace Attorney General Bridget Hill, who was appointed to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Kautz recently served on the Wyoming Supreme Court, stepping down from the bench after reaching the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70. AG Kautz is not eligible to run for election as the position is appointed. His term is expected to run through early 2027 to the end of Governor Mark Gordon's administration.

Alaska

In Alaska, Stephen Cox was appointed to replace Attorney General Treg Taylor following his retirement. He is new to the State AG community, having most recently served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas and in private practice. AG Cox has begun implementing Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy's administrative reform initiative designed to reduce "unnecessary regulatory burdens."2 AG Cox is not eligible for election as the role is appointed. His term is expected to run through late 2026 to the end of Governor Dunleavy's administration.

Conclusion

Given the results in the Virginia and New Jersey elections, the partisan breakdown of state attorney general once the new Virginia and New Jersey attorneys general are seated will be 24 Democrats, 27 Republicans.

In 2026, over 30 state attorneys general will be on the ballot, either for direct election or because their appointment is subject to 2026 electoral outcomes.

Footnotes

1. https://missouriindependent.com/2025/09/09/catherine-hanaway-missouri-attorney-general-andrew-bailey/

2. https://law.alaska.gov/press/releases/2025/092625-AO360.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.