State-Level Foreign Influence Laws Begin Taking Effect

State legislatures considered hundreds of bills to curb foreign influence in state and local politics during the 2025 sessions. Many aimed to require additional disclosures for lobbying efforts on behalf of foreign companies and organizations—activities historically regulated by the federal Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). After Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vetoed a state-level FARA bill last year, five of these so-called "Baby FARA" bills became law in 2025. Two have already taken effect and three more will become effective by the end of the year.

Although these state laws resemble FARA in structure, four of the five apply exclusively to activities conducted on behalf of foreign principals from designated adversarial nations. Notably, they are not necessarily narrower than FARA, as they generally exclude the exemptions that allow many would-be-foreign agents to avoid federal registration.

These laws reflect a growing trend among states to regulate foreign influence more aggressively—often duplicating or exceeding FARA's disclosure requirements. The laws are broad, applying to both outside consultants and in-house employees who lobby on behalf of foreign clients and, in some cases, their U.S. subsidiaries. Here's what you need to know:

Arkansas – HB 1800: Became effective on July 15, 2025

This law requires registration for persons who lobby the state or local governments on behalf of businesses and organizations incorporated in, or with a principal place of business in, a "hostile" nation. The law defines "hostile" nations as China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Additionally, domestic business entities and organizations that received funding from a hostile foreign principal within the last five years and engaged in political activities in Arkansas must register as "foreign-supported political organizations" and file annual disclosures of receipts and disbursements. Under this broad definition, think-tanks, charities and other organizations could be required to register as foreign-supported political organizations if they engage in lobbying or campaign activities in Arkansas.

Texas – HB 119: Became effective on September 1, 2025

This law establishes a state-level foreign influence disclosure regime under Texas' existing lobbyist registration and reporting framework. Lobbyist registration is required for anyone lobbying state officials on behalf of a business or organization incorporated in, or with a principal place of business in, a nation designated as a foreign adversary by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. "Foreign adversaries" currently include China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and the Maduro government in Venezuela. The law also covers lobbying for subsidiaries of businesses from foreign adversary nations, including subsidiaries incorporated in the United States. Any lobbying on behalf of a foreign adversary client triggers registration, regardless of whether compensation or expenditure thresholds under the current lobbying law are exceeded.

Additionally, the Texas law prohibits lobbyists from receiving compensation from a foreign adversary client. This prohibition could make it impossible for subsidiaries of Chinese companies, for example, to retain Texas lobbyists unless they perform the work pro bono.

Nebraska – LB 644: Becomes effective on October 1, 2025

Much like FARA, this law will impose extensive disclosure, reporting and recordkeeping requirements on agents of foreign adversary principals. Registration as a foreign agent will be required for a person engaging in political activities on behalf of a business or organization incorporated in, or with a principal place of business in, a nation designated as a foreign adversary by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce (e.g., China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and the Maduro government in Venezuela). While the definition of covered "political activities" is nearly identical to FARA's, Nebraska's law does not incorporate most of FARA's registration exemptions. Once registered, foreign agents must file semi-annual disclosure reports. Those required to register will likely also need to register under FARA and report their activities both to the Department of Justice and Nebraska Attorney General.

Nebraska's law also prohibits contingent fees for lobbying on behalf of a foreign adversary principal and requires lobbyists to publicly disclose if they represent a Chinese military company.

Oklahoma – HB 2762: Becomes effective on November 1, 2025

This law prohibits an individual from lobbying to influence state laws or the award of state funds on behalf of a foreign business entity unless he or she registers as an "international corporation agent" with the Secretary of State. Unlike the other four laws, Oklahoma's applies to lobbying on behalf of any business incorporated or headquartered outside of the United States and businesses majority-owned or controlled by a foreign business. Additionally, international corporation agents who qualify as lobbyists under Oklahoma's lobbying law must still register and report those activities like any other lobbyist.

Louisiana – HB 686: Becomes effective on December 1, 2025

This law requires a person lobbying for a foreign adversary or a corporation with a principal place of business in an adversarial country to make additional disclosures when registering as a lobbyist. "Foreign adversaries" include China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and the Maduro government in Venezuela. The law also applies to lobbying on behalf of individuals or corporations on the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions list. Registration is required before lobbying on behalf of a foreign adversary client. Currently-registered lobbyists in Louisiana who lobby for foreign adversary clients must update their registrations by December 31, 2025.

The summaries above provide high-level guidance only and do not address every aspect of the new laws. Individuals lobbying for foreign clients in these states should carefully review the laws and assess their compliance obligations. Additionally, the scope and application of these laws may evolve as state regulators issue regulations and develop processes to implement the new statutes. The Akin Political Law Team will continue to monitor these developments and is available to advise on specific applications of these laws and prepare compliance programs for impacted clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.